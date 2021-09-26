Ketch's 10 Thoughts From The Weekend: Is Casey better than Spencer Rattler?

Two weeks ago at this very moment, the question centering around the Texas quarterback position was whether Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian would stick with freshman Hudson Card or make the switch to Casey Thompson. Two weeks later, the questions are quite different. For example, one of the questions I found myself asking on Saturday evening was whether Thompson is the best quarterback in the Big 12. As the founding member of the Hudson Card Fan Cub, I have to admit to channeling my inner Ferris Bueller after the last two weeks.

There are two pieces that one must consider in the discussion - Thompson and then the rest of the Big 12 quarterbacks. Let's start with Thompson, who doesn't yet have enough passing attempts to qualify for the official NCAA and Big 12 stats, but still sports a 207.2 quarterback rating through the first four games of this season. For those keeping score at home, that's almost 10 points higher than the best passing efficiency season that Baker Mayfield ever enjoyed and more than five points better than Joe Burrow's Heisman season from two years ago. It's a completely unsustainable number ... I think ... mostly because the history of the sport tells us it is. That being said, Thompson has played six games in the last two years in which he has thrown a pass. Check out the efficiency numbers from those six games: 2020 vs. UTEP - 217.4

vs. Colorado - 354.8 2021 vs. Lousiana - 214.9

at Arkansas - 122.4

vs. Rice - 185.4

vs. Texas Tech - 252.0 You chop it all up and you're left with a career rating at this point of 214.0, which is actually higher than his current season total. We'll come back to Thompson in a moment, but let's take a look at the rest of the Big 12 through the first third of the season.