Ketch's 10 Thoughts From The Weekend: Is Casey better than Spencer Rattler?
Two weeks ago at this very moment, the question centering around the Texas quarterback position was whether Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian would stick with freshman Hudson Card or make the switch to Casey Thompson.
Two weeks later, the questions are quite different.
For example, one of the questions I found myself asking on Saturday evening was whether Thompson is the best quarterback in the Big 12. As the founding member of the Hudson Card Fan Cub, I have to admit to channeling my inner Ferris Bueller after the last two weeks.
There are two pieces that one must consider in the discussion - Thompson and then the rest of the Big 12 quarterbacks.
Let's start with Thompson, who doesn't yet have enough passing attempts to qualify for the official NCAA and Big 12 stats, but still sports a 207.2 quarterback rating through the first four games of this season.
For those keeping score at home, that's almost 10 points higher than the best passing efficiency season that Baker Mayfield ever enjoyed and more than five points better than Joe Burrow's Heisman season from two years ago.
It's a completely unsustainable number ... I think ... mostly because the history of the sport tells us it is.
That being said, Thompson has played six games in the last two years in which he has thrown a pass. Check out the efficiency numbers from those six games:
2020
vs. UTEP - 217.4
vs. Colorado - 354.8
2021
vs. Lousiana - 214.9
at Arkansas - 122.4
vs. Rice - 185.4
vs. Texas Tech - 252.0
You chop it all up and you're left with a career rating at this point of 214.0, which is actually higher than his current season total.
We'll come back to Thompson in a moment, but let's take a look at the rest of the Big 12 through the first third of the season.
What are we supposed to make out of the players that qualified for the list?
Spencer Rattler was a pre-season favorite for the Heisman and he's currently just playing pretty well.
Meanwhile, Brock Purdy is on pace to throw for as many interceptions as touchdowns this season for the suddenly .500 Cyclones.
It might be time to give Baylor's Tim Bohanon some damn respect, even if his No.1 rating is currently 30 points lower than Thompson.
The bottom line is that I can't tell you that Thompson is the best quarterback in the Big 12, but I can't tell you that he isn't, either.
That's one hell of a change of narration from two weeks ago, which is both an indicator of just how well Thompson is playing and just how unimpressive the rest of the conference has been at the most important position in the sport.
No. 2 - About the James Brown comparisons ...
I recently wrote about the Casey Thompson/Hudson Card situation and compared it to the quarterback battle the Texas program watched take place in 1994 with James Brown/Shea Morenz.
In this comparison, Thompson played the part of ...
