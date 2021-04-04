Orangebloods - Ketch's 10 Thoughts From The Weekend (Out of things to bitch about)

On the first day of April, the Orangebloods universe was finally able to rest its soul.

The hire of prodigal son Chris Beard to lead the Texas basketball program did more than remove the angst from the Texas fanbase after a happy resolution with its Shaka Smart problem; it was a gift from the sports gods with the perfect timing of the new coach's availability.

If that were the only thing Beard's arrival symbolized, it would represent a hell of a moment. Yet, the new reality that Orangebloods all over the world suddenly find themselves in is an existence that has been foreign around these parts for at least a decade. Hell, I'd argue that it's been so long since the moment I'm about to describe has existed that I can't even remember it, let alone comment on how it feels with a side-by-side comparison.

When all of you put your heads on a pillow Friday night following Beard's official unveiling in burnt orange earlier in the day, you did so with a clear mind, body and soul because for the first time in... you'll have to tell me... there's really nothing about Texas athletics to bitch about.

Seriously.

Let's just take stock of where things stand right now across the board in Texas athletics.

* The football program is in the middle of its honeymoon with new head coach Steve Sarkisian, which has caused recruiting to soar, while a talented roster is now in the hands of what appears to be an elite coaching staff. The coach leading the way has multiple national championship rings to his resume, is one of the greatest quarterback whisperers in the history of college football and is regarded as an elite playcaller.

* The men's basketball program has upgraded its coaching position with one of the best coaches in the sport as it readies for new facilities that figure to rate among the best in college athletics. The coach leading the way has been to a Final Four and an Elite 8 in his last three full seasons.

* The women's basketball program just reached the Elite 8 in Vic Schaefer's first season in Austin and just landed three national Top 25 prospects in his first recruiting class, including the top two prospects in Texas. The coach leading the way has played in two national championship games and two Elite 8s in the last four completed seasons.

* The baseball program is currently ranked 5th in the nation, is off to a 7-2 start in Big 12 play and just finished off a three-game sweep on the road in Lawrence under David Pierce. Although the program struggled in 2018, it has gone 34-11 in its last 45 games over the last two years. The coach leading the way led the Longhorns to the College World Series in one of his three completed seasons on campus thus far and appears poised to compete for another trip to Omaha in the coming months.

* The Texas softball program is ranked 7th in the nation under Mike White, who has compiled a 92-20 record (.821) since arriving in Austin. The coach leading the program has been to at least a super regional in each of his last seven full seasons, which includes four trips to the College World Series.

* The women's volleyball program is ranked 5th in the nation at the moment, has won 8 of the last 9 Big 12 championships under Jerritt Elliott and has been to the Final Four in five of the last 8 seasons. The coach leading the way has a national championship in Austin, 11 Big 12 titles and has been to 7 Final Fours.

* The men's tennis program remains the defending national champions and is currently ranked No. 7 in the country, while the women's program is ranked No. 2 in the nation and has won the last two Big 12 titles, while finishing in the national Top 10 in each of the last three seasons.

* The men's golf program is ranked 8th in the nation under John Fields and has won five of the last seven Big 12 titles after winning a national title in 2012. The coach leading the way has won a total of 8 Big 12 titles in his career and has seen his team finish in the top 5 in the NCAA Championships in six of the last eight seasons. ...

