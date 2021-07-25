Ketch's 10 Thoughts From The Weekend (Poooor Aggies)

In a weekend full of excitement, speculation, jokes aimed at Aggies and ... well ... let's face it... even more jokes aimed at Aggies, there's one truth about what is happening with Texas athletics that stands out above the rest.

It hasn't quite sunk in.

Don't get me wrong, I can think through all of it. Believe me, after talking with sources all week, I've been able to process that it's happening.

It just hasn't sunk in.

In case the magnitude of what is about to occur has escaped you, we're talking about one of the most impactful moments in the history of Texas athletics and college sports. Texas might be the No.1 money-generating brand in all of collegiate athletics, but it has never played under the biggest conference brand in the sport, while the No.1 conference brand in college athletics has never had the No.1 money-making brand at its disposal.

On the SEC side of things, you can almost see the full completion of the Death Star. Having Texas, Oklahoma and Texas A&M in the conference will mean that the state is universally regarded as an SEC state, first and foremost. While the doors to the Lone Star State have been widened since A&M's arrival, this knocks them all down. From a natural resource standpoint, the SEC will have the most important talent-producing states in the country. Schools like Mississippi State or Missouri might flinch at the idea of Texas joining the league, but this is going to be big for both of them. Even a school like LSU, which has recruited the Houston area and East Texas for decades, will see areas open up for them in ways they've never seen before.

Meanwhile, the Longhorns will finally sit at the cool kid's table. Never again will they need to worry about SEC schools working together to undermine the Longhorns in recruiting with the same conference messaging over and over and over again. Also, when it comes to natural resources, the Longhorns can now extend themselves into the SEC states with the same glee that they’ve been forced to try and defend against.

We're not just talking about the nearly 1,000 kids that Texas and Florida combine to produce each year. Consider last year's list of the states with the most players in the NFL per capita.

1. Georgia (72,296)

2. Louisiana (76,837)

3. Alabama (79,662)

4. Mississippi (84,780)

5. Florida (96,914)

6. Delaware (112,242)

7. South Carolina (118,599)

8. Hawaii (123,664)

9. Texas (130,966)

10. Utah (138,194)

11. Tennessee (141,025)

Outside of No. 6 Delaware (who would have thought that?), No. 8 Hawaii and No. 10 Utah, the rest of the list is SEC territory. You're not going to find Kansas, Iowa or Oklahoma on such a list, which explains why the Big 12 is worthless to Texas from a natural resource standpoint.

In the last 20 years, the highest rated player from SEC territory that the Longhorns have signed is former wide receiver John Burt, who ranked No.93 in the Rivals rankings in 2015. Only Kenyatta Watson (No.112 in 2019) ranks as a mid four-star prospect or higher than Texas has signed since 2002 from schools in this area. Folks, this will change with the Longhorns entering the conference, as it has with Texas A&M, and it is not an insignificant deal.

You know what, though? This is the part that I can process.

It's the part where the Longhorns get to stop shopping at Target and start shopping at Neiman Marcus that I just can't quite process. You're telling me the Longhorns will soon have a schedule that features Arkansas, Oklahoma AND Texas A&M, while mixing in annual games against the likes of Alabama, Florida, Georgia and LSU, but never have to worry about figuring out how to get to Ames ever again? The Grove? The Swamp? Between the hedges? Trips to the ATL?

Every year?

It just hasn't sunk in. Perhaps it won't for a while, even after that first year in the conference.

It's too much. After the last 10 years of covering Texas athletics, I've trained myself to expect the worst and this right here isn't the worst.

No. 2 - Find your favorite Aggie and hug them ...





CLICK HERE to read the rest of Ketch's 10 Thoughts From The Weekend.

Not an Orangebloods subscriber? Now is the perfect time to give us a try. CLICK HERE to sign up and your first 60 days are FREE!!!!