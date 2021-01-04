Orangebloods - Ketch's 10 Thoughts From The Weekend (Sark Overload)

With more than 24 hours to absorb the addition of new Texas coach Steve Sarkisian, the success of this move is tied to one of the most exciting aspects of Sarkisian’s arrival.

It's all about the coaching staff he assembles.

With Sarkisian set to be in control of the offense in a way that Tom Herman was never truly prepared for, a significant piece of the puzzle is in place, leaving the new coach in a much better starting position than his predecessor.

That leaves a few more vital decisions that will likely determine Sarkisian’s success.

a. His defensive coordinator selection

b. The number of recruiting rainmakers he can hire

Keep in mind that history is littered with Texas coaches from the past 25 years that hindered themselves by failing to assemble the right staff.

When Tom Herman arrived in December 2016, public concerns existed with hiring Tim Beck as offensive coordinator, along with the decision to bring so many of his assistants from Houston. The decision to hire Beck and so many coaches that eventually needed to be replaced was a death blow for Herman’s long-term success.

Same with Charlie Strong, who famously hired Shawn Watson as his offensive coordinator and then took too long to replace him.

If you miss with your first hiring process, it's hard to recover.

Hell, even Mack Brown made a couple of choices that limited the ceiling of the program when he arrived. It wasn't until Brown replaced Tim Nunez as his offensive line coach and upgraded from Bull Reese at defensive coordinator that the Longhorns finally emerged as more than championship Cinderellas.

The details always matter.

For Sarkisian, the defensive coordinator hire appears to be off to a much better start than what Herman or Strong worked with ...

