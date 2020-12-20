Orangebloods - Ketch's 10 Thoughts From The Weekend (Saying the quiet part)

Forgive me, but I'm going to say the quiet part out loud.

Nothing speaks to the current state of the Texas program more than Oklahoma winning its sixth consecutive Big 12 title and Texas A&M being on the cusp of a playoff spot. Longhorn fans could only root against those rivals in order to limit the emotional destruction of their psyches.

Maybe you can remember another time that surpasses this one, but for my money, it was the most Aggie-ish behavior I can remember in the two decades of Orangebloods.

In a world where the big wigs in Austin are trying to turn water into wine in their pursuit of Urban Meyer, never before was the need for change -- any change -- more apparent than when these two nightmares happened at the same time. Yet, watching Oklahoma and Texas A&M relevant on the national stage was like a dream where you are falling into a pit while being chased by a man with a chainsaw while someone that you care about dies. Hell, just add the anxiety of waking up late for good measure.

Oh, did I mention that all of this happened a couple of days after the most depressing National Signing Day in the modern era of Texas football?

Something has to happen. It doesn't matter if Urban Meyer says no, or if you can't poach Brian Kelly or Dan Mullen. It doesn't matter that it'll be very expensive, or if it means breaking norms regarding general football program policies. It doesn't matter if it means that Texas won't get party invites from the intellectual elite.

If the definition of insanity is repeating the same thing repeatedly and expecting different results, then where on the scale does it rank to run back the last 12 months?

As I've said too many times to count, in a world where the circumstances were different, I totally understand not wanting to set $25 million on fire or wanting to give this set of assistants with Tom Herman a normal year to try to right the things that have been wronged.

The reality is that the universe we're all currently in is full of dynamics that will only further punish the Texas program if ignored.

Forgive me for reminding you to refill your antidepressants, but I can't ignore that most of you were rooting for Notre Dame to score meaningless touchdowns at the end of the ACC Championship Game because you thought it might affect the Aggies’ playoff chances.

Life doesn't have to be this way.

No. 2 - About Oklahoma...

Six.

It's almost impossible to comprehend.

Why is it happening?

Consider this ...

READ THE REST OF THIS COLUMN AND DISCUSS TEXAS FOOTBALL INSIDE THE 40 ACRES (PREMIUM SUBSCRIBERS)