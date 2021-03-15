Orangebloods - Ketch's 10 Thoughts From The Weekend (Shaka Time)

You know I want to say it. It's been 1,120 days since I wrote that column and I'd be lying if I didn't say that there's a mini-victory lap somewhere inside these fingers toward those who have mistaken Shaka Smart's shortcomings as evidence that someone with his resume is a fraud and incapable of being successful in a league full of great coaches. That column might still happen, but it's not my goal today for several reasons. a. It's been quite a long and winding road that has led us to this point, and I wouldn't want anyone to mistake a smidge of my arrogance as ignoring the valleys before this weekend's peak. b. With expectations rising, a No. 3 seed in the NCAA Tournament in hand and games to be played, there's no way I'm going to put myself in a position where I stitch up a clown suit by jinxing the Texas basketball team. We all know that the mood here will change quickly if Smart's team underperforms this week when it will be expected to make the Sweet 16.

The game-sealing play for the Longhorns.



Shaka Smart was LOVING IT 🙌 pic.twitter.com/rgHk5Y7AfU — ESPN (@espn) March 14, 2021

Instead of arguing over the big-picture ramifications of the school winning its first Big 12 Tournament Championship over the weekend, I just want to take a moment to focus completely on the emotion involved in the moment. There was Shaka Smart allowing himself to get into his feelings for just a moment once it became clear that the Longhorns had fully secured victory; following Kai Jones' dunk in the final seconds, Smart pumped his right fist before crouching into a flexed pose similar to the one from the kid with glasses in Little Giants. You couldn't see his mouth because of his mask, but that added to the moment because in my mind he shouted something that included an f-bomb because it's what would have come out of my mouth, given the circumstances. If a picture is worth a thousand words, his three-second lapse into pure elation allowed us to peek into his soul. It didn't take long for Smart to snap back into focus as a leader that goes out of his way to make moments about anything other than him, but for a moment he let us in. We saw it. We know. Good for him. As a fan of good human beings, it was enough to warm my heart.