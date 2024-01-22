I went down the damn rabbit hole this weekend and I can only hope the effort was worth it.

Considering the final rankings for the 2024 recruiting year aren't complete and big-time players are still entering the Portal, the reality is that I'm going to need to update the data in a week or two.

Yet, folks were asking about the updated Super Blue Chip rankings and I have to admit … I was kind of wondering how the rankings looked as well.

Therefore, into the recruiting rankings abyss I leaped, but this time I decided to add a twist ... I included the rankings from all of the major services ... Rivals, 247, On3 and ESPN. For those keeping score, here were the blue chips that were used in compiling the data:

2024: Rivals (6.0+), 247 (95+), ESPN (85+), On3 (95+)

2023: Rivals (6.0+), 247 (96+), ESPN (86+), On3 (96+)

2022: Rivals (6.0+), 247 (96+), ESPN (86+), On3 (96+)

2021: Rivals (6.0+), 247 (96+), ESPN (86+), On3 (96+)

2020: Rivals (6.0+), 247 (96+), ESPN (86+), On3 (No rankings)

What I tried to do was keep the numbers as similar to the total number of prospects that usually make up the top two tiers of the rankings (5 stars and high 4 stars), which typically totals somewhere between 65-69 prospects each season. Two quick notes ...

a. Each service has fewer 2024 prospects listed in its highest tiers, but that should flatten out when each service releases its final rankings now that all of the post-season bowl games have been completed.

b. Each service has a different number of players ranked among its top tiers. In 2001, Rivals had 63 players with at least a 6.0+ grade, while On3 had 71 players with a 96+ grade, 247 had 66 players with a 96+ ranking and ESPN had 76 players with a 86+ ranking. The numbers slightly fluctuate with each service in all of the years sampled.

What I ended up creating was two sets of numbers, starting with ...

Consensus Super Blue Chip Rankings

Can a player really be a super blue chip prospect if only one of the four services views him as a super blue chip prospect?

I decided that it would be fun to see what the numbers look like if we counted only players that were ranked as a super blue-chip prospect by at least two of the four services. The same is true with transfers, as an incoming transfer had to be ranked in the top 32 by at least two services.

After years of domination by Alabama and Georgia, there's a new leader in the clubhouse.