Orangebloods - Ketch's 10 Thoughts From The Weekend (The moment is now ...)

For the record, there's a part of me that feels a little iffy about writing this first section in the column, mostly because it’s odd talking about the possible next coach before the current coach has officially been given very lucrative walking papers.

I considered going with a super in-depth analysis of the Herman Era in Austin, but the reality is that we've litigated his career endlessly in real-time. Been there, done that, a million times. If the Pete Thamels of the world want to give it a crack, they can knock themselves out.

We've reached the point of no return for a million reasons, the least of which isn't an athletic director in Chris Del Conte that knows his financial base will come for his blood if he doesn't serve Herman up on a platter after what amounts to one of the most miserable last six months for supporters in the history of the program. We don't even have to discuss the current lack of recruiting momentum, which has been dead for more than a year with the 2021 class because of the first point. There will be change or there will be an uprising revolt that Del Conte is not about to risk his neck over.

Therefore, my focus is on the elephant in the room that all of you are focused on - will Texas be able to close the deal with the apple of its current eye ... Urban Meyer?

Writing about anything else feels like an insult to everyone's intelligence.

So, let's talk about it.

This is a moment of truth that will be remembered for its outcome for what could amount to decades. At a time when Oklahoma is going for its sixth straight Big 12 title, LSU is coming off a national title and Texas A&M is on the cusp of a playoff spot with its best team since the 1990s, it's time for the Longhorns to join their surrounding neighbors at the big boy's table in college football.

A decade of sitting at the kid's table and watching the adults do adult things is enough.

Also, unlike in 2013 when the pursuit of Alabama head coach Nick Saban was knocked off its axis before anyone could ever truly know what Saban would do if the Longhorns had made a stunning financial offer, there's no complications of the current favorite target being in the middle of a championship season or a legendary head coach who can filibuster the days away in front of an administration that feels helpless in calling him in from the road.

Meyer is there for the taking ... a free agent with whom Texas can not only strike a deal (in theory), but his presence on the Fox national studio show through December 19 means that if the Longhorns can land Meyer, they could have a free national advertisement for the program for any of the remaining three Saturdays left in the regular season if they can do it somewhat quickly.

After what easily amounts to the worst decade of football in the modern era of the program, you're damn right we're at a major moment of truth.

Say whatever you want about Chris Del Conte's bungling of Herman's contract or his inaction over The Eyes of Texas for weeks and months at a time, if he finds a way to close the deal with one of only two certifiable sure-things in the world of college football (no, I don't count Dabo) his legacy as Texas as an athletic director will be cemented, as it will represent the most baller thing that the university has ever done in football.

Up until now, the hiring of Mack Brown is the most emphatic hire in the history of the football program in terms of accomplishments before arriving at Texas and he arrived from North Carolina never quite able to be better than Bobby Bowden. Shaka Smart was considered a major coup when he was hired and nothing else quite compares to the hire of Augie Garrido from Fullerton two-plus decades ago.

A hire of Meyer would surpass all of that with relative ease.

So, where do things stand? ...

