One week after posting the annual 2023 Super Blue Chip Rankings, which placed Texas at fifth in the nation overall, I was back at it this weekend tracking down the very thing you guys wanted to see next - the number of Super Blue Chips that each national champion since the 2006 Longhorns owned on the roster.

I suppose it really does come down to how well Quinn Ewers plays this season.

A couple of things stand out ...

a. With 15 super blue chips on the roster this season, the 2023 Longhorns have as many or more super blue chips on their roster than seven of the last 18 national champions and are within three super blue chips of another four title teams.

b. Eight of those 18 national champions were led at the quarterback position by a super blue chip prospect ... the names Vince Young, Tim Tebow/Chris Leak, Cam Newton, Jameis Winston, DeShaun Watson, Tua Tagovailoa and Trevor Lawrence. This doesn't include teams like the 2019 LSU Tigers and 2014 Ohio State Buckeyes who were seriously quarterback dependent.

Yes, the roster might be young, but a lot of these rosters will show you that the best time to strike with a talented roster is when it is young. Only two of the last 16 national champions have had more upperclassmen super blue chips (juniors and seniors) than underclassmen (freshmen and sophomores) - 2021 Georgia and 2011 Alabama.

The other 15 national champions all have rosters similar to the one Texas has this year.

There's no real reason for Texas not to be a playoff contender ... if it gets the quarterback play from Ewers that is among the best in the country.

I write this as someone that isn't sure I quite buy the argument, but can't ignore the numbers.

