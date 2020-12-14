Orangebloods - Ketch's 10 Thoughts From The Weekend (The worst part of this ...)

As much as I have proven that I love the sound of my own voice, I've spent 24 hours trying to avoid repeating myself, and I just can't quite do it.

Two weeks ago, I wrote about this snapshot in history representing a moment of truth for the Texas program.

Last week, my message was simple... Texas was too far down the road to turn back.

Now? I've spent the last 24 hours digesting the apparent announcement from Texas athletic director Chris Del Conte that Tom Herman will return in 2021 for his fifth season as Texas head coach, and I'm struggling to come up with words that I personally haven't already been said.

Oh, I could rant and rave about the state of recruiting and the dangers of the status quo, but I've already covered that ground (for the record, only during Charlie Strong's final couple of months has the state of Texas' recruiting and its outlook for improvement been worse).

There's certainly a column to be written about the set of decisions over the last few months that Del Conte has made, but I've already written so much about those that some folks believe I have a vendetta against him. But I've mostly been pointing out things that are obvious to anyone with their eyes open.

Hell, part of me considered putting together the most condescendingly positive spin that my demented brain could create, but the wounds still feel way too fresh to think that you guys are ready to chuckle about a single damn thing.

Therefore, I'm just going to say a few things that I need to get off my chest, starting with the central theme of my current state of mind... THIS HAS DISASTER WRITTEN ALL OVER IT.

