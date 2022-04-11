Key Texas Longhorns recruiting targets that impressed at Rivals Dallas

Rivals Dallas was filled with top prospects from around the state and bordering states. Notable Texas commits and targets made it out to Coppell to compete against some of the best talent in the region. Orangebloods was on-site for the camp and had the opportunity to watch and catch up with several recruits that are on the Texas Longhorns’ radar. Texas pledges S’Maje Burrell and Jaden Allen were among the top prospects at the camp.

Jaden Allen, one of the top defensive back prospects in the 2024 recruiting class, competed at wide receiver on Sunday in Coppell. The results were head-turning. Allen was among the best pass catchers at the event as he demonstrated impressive route running and strong ball skills. The Aledo (Texas) standout proved that he can play either side of the ball and is a prospect that continues to trend upwards.

Tay’Shawn Wilson has had a strong offseason. The Houston (Texas) Mayde Creek defensive back was named the top performer out of all the DBs that competed on the weekend. Wilson is on the smaller side, but he more than makes it up for that with his quickness and competitive nature. The Longhorns are firmly in the mix for the Rivals250 recruit.

S’Maje Burrell is the most recent prospect to commit to the Longhorns, and he looked the part of a future contributor in Austin while at Rivals Dallas. Burrell is an athletic linebacker that is a strength in run support, while he also flashed in coverage on Sunday.

Ashton Porter earned an invitation to the UA All-American Game back in February, and then he proceeded to take home DL MVP honors at Rivals Dallas. The Cy Ranch product has been on the Longhorns’ board; however, Porter has interest ranging from Baylor to Miami and currently wants to wait until the All-American game to announce a decision. Nonetheless, Porter has seen his stock rise over the last few months.

TJ Shanahan Jr. is ranked as the No. 8 player in the 2023 cycle, and the Austin (Texas) Westlake lineman looked the part of a high-level prospect on Sunday. Shanahan showcased his power and strength on the day, winning the vast majority of his one-on-one reps and earning OL MVP honors. Shanahan is looking to visit Texas at some point in the near future.

Jaquaize Pettaway was in Austin for an unofficial visit recently, and he told OB following his visit -- and on Sunday -- that the Longhorns made a big impression on him while on campus. Pettaway is an athletic prospect that can play multiple positions. He was named the WR MVP after demonstrating his skills all over the field.

Mikal Harrison-Pilot is another player that Texas is after that can play multiple roles on the field. Harrison-Pilot worked out with the receivers on Sunday, where he consistently beat his man down the field in one-on-one situations. Texas is in a good spot to land one of his five official visits.

Michael Hawkins Jr. does not hold an offer from Texas currently, but that could change down the road. The Allen (Texas) signal caller was on the Texas campus in January for Elite Day, and he says that he has a good bond with QBs coach AJ Milwee. Hawkins, who has been offered by Michigan, NC State, SMU, and UIW, earned QB MVP honors over some talented passers in attendance.