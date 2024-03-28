Key visits approaching for 4-star cornerback Cobey Sellers
Four-star cornerback Cobey Sellers released an official top six in February consisting of Georgia, LSU, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas and Texas A&M. Things have changed a bit since then, with a couple of schools falling out and a couple of others working their way into the race.
“I’m really looking at about five schools. You’ve got Texas, Oklahoma, A&M. Michigan is really starting to be in the race. I really like the coaches. And Georgia. Those are really like the only four or five that I talk to,” Sellers said. “It’s just building a relationship with them and I’ll have my decision in July.”
The 6-0, 170-pound Sellers has locked in three official visits and is working on setting up some spring unofficial visits as well.
“For the OVs I’m going to go to Oklahoma (June 21), UT (June 14) and A&M (June 7). Those are the only three I’ve got scheduled right now but I plan on going up to Michigan in a few weeks,” Sellers said. “I’m going to go to Oklahoma, UT, A&M. I haven’t had official dates yet but I’m going to go visit them (this spring).”
Sellers has a tentative plan to announce a final decision on July 28, his father’s birthday. Texas is a school that’s been on his radar for a while and Sellers has taken numerous visits to the UT campus over the course of his recruitment. Those trips and the regular communication from Texas cornerbacks coach Terry Joseph have the Longhorns within striking distance for the Pearland Shadow Creek standout.
“It’s just coach Joseph always keeping a great relationship, always calling and checking up on me,” Sellers said. “That goes a long way in when it comes to this recruiting. Me and his relationship is what is keeping them in the mix.”
Michigan is a new team to the mix, but the Wolverines have been coming on strong in recent weeks.
“They recently just hired a cornerbacks coach. They’ve been making a strong impression. They’ve been calling every day, texting every day,” Sellers said. “The second day I was talking to them, I got on the phone with coach (Sherrone) Moore, chopped it up with him, just talked about some stuff, getting me up there. Me and my dad are going to get up there in the spring.”
With some key visits approaching, Sellers said he really doesn’t have a clear leader among the schools he’s considering.
“Not really. It’s really kind of up in the air right now,” he said.