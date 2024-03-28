Four-star cornerback Cobey Sellers released an official top six in February consisting of Georgia, LSU, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas and Texas A&M. Things have changed a bit since then, with a couple of schools falling out and a couple of others working their way into the race.

“I’m really looking at about five schools. You’ve got Texas, Oklahoma, A&M. Michigan is really starting to be in the race. I really like the coaches. And Georgia. Those are really like the only four or five that I talk to,” Sellers said. “It’s just building a relationship with them and I’ll have my decision in July.”

The 6-0, 170-pound Sellers has locked in three official visits and is working on setting up some spring unofficial visits as well.

“For the OVs I’m going to go to Oklahoma (June 21), UT (June 14) and A&M (June 7). Those are the only three I’ve got scheduled right now but I plan on going up to Michigan in a few weeks,” Sellers said. “I’m going to go to Oklahoma, UT, A&M. I haven’t had official dates yet but I’m going to go visit them (this spring).”