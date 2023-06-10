KJ Lacey is already making an impact for Texas: "He's a dawg"
It has not taken KJ Lacey very long to grab the attention of high-level pass catchers after announcing his commitment to Texas last weekend. Lacey’s pledge to the Longhorns provided Steve Sarkisian and staff with a marquee out of state win at the most valuable position in the sport.
Lacey committed to the Longhorns while on the 40 Acres for the Elite Camp that was on campus. There, he not only spent time around the coaching staff, but also around some top pass catching targets that Texas is after.
“KJ is nice,” 2025 Shadow Creek four-star Jacorey Watson told Orangebloods. “I watched his highlights. He's a dawg and that’s what I like about him. Now that I see Texas got someone that can be a playmaker on the field with me and is also a dawg, that’s something special for sure.”
Watson was far from the only receiver on campus to be impressed with Lacey. Red Oak four-star receiver Taz Williams made his first trip down to Austin since being offered. While he’s still learning about the Alabama signal caller, Williams already has a positive impression.
“I haven’t really had the chance to really watch KJ’s film. But from what I see, I think he will be a great quarterback for our class,” Williams said of the newest Texas pledge.
Add Katy Jordan wideout Andrew Marsh to the mix. The four-star is a regular to the Longhorns’ campus, but the latest stop to the 40 Acres allowed him to get to know Lacey. To no surprise, Marsh is impressed.
“I really like KJ. He can spin the ball well and seems like a great, natural leader,” Marsh told OB. “I think it’s important that they have a QB commit so they can build a relationship with each other and start learning the offense.”
It’s worth noting that Lacey is teammates with the No. 1 wideout in the 2025 class, Alabama commit Ryan Williams. He’s already in his go-to target’s ear about following him to the Lone Star State, while Lacey has also been actively recruiting potential five-star Dakorien Moore to join him in Austin.
Much of the focus in the recruiting landscape centers around the 2024 recruiting cycle. However, KJ Lacey is already making his impact felt for the Longhorns with over a year until he puts pen to paper with the burnt orange.