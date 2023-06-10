It has not taken KJ Lacey very long to grab the attention of high-level pass catchers after announcing his commitment to Texas last weekend. Lacey’s pledge to the Longhorns provided Steve Sarkisian and staff with a marquee out of state win at the most valuable position in the sport.

Lacey committed to the Longhorns while on the 40 Acres for the Elite Camp that was on campus. There, he not only spent time around the coaching staff, but also around some top pass catching targets that Texas is after.

“KJ is nice,” 2025 Shadow Creek four-star Jacorey Watson told Orangebloods. “I watched his highlights. He's a dawg and that’s what I like about him. Now that I see Texas got someone that can be a playmaker on the field with me and is also a dawg, that’s something special for sure.”

Watson was far from the only receiver on campus to be impressed with Lacey. Red Oak four-star receiver Taz Williams made his first trip down to Austin since being offered. While he’s still learning about the Alabama signal caller, Williams already has a positive impression.