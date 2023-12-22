Moments ago, the Longhorns added a commitment from wide receiver Aaron Butler , adding a dynamic weapon to the Texas recruiting class on the last day of the early signing period. Butler, out of Calabasas (CA), chose Texas over Washington and Arizona.

Steve Sarkisian said on Wednesday after Texas announced its 2024 signing class that the Longhorns might not be done at wide receiver. It turns out, Sark just might have been on to something.

A one-time USC and Colorado commitment, Texas just offered Butler this week and the talented receiver was never even able to make it to UT for a visit, but the Longhorns had enough pull to win over the Rivals250 talent.

In landing Butler, Texas secures a wide receiver who is dynamic with the ball in his hands and a player who is a real threat after the catch. The 6-0, 170-pound Butler sat out most of his senior season to prepare for college, but is still ranked No. 115 on the Rivals250.

A four-star prospect, Butler held offers from the likes of Alabama, Georgia, LSU, Penn State, USC, Miami, Notre Dame, Oregon and Texas A&M over the course of his recruitment. He becomes the Longhorns’ 23rd commitment in the 2024 recruiting cycle.

