Latest on 5-star LB and priority Texas target Anthony Hill
Five-star Denton (Texas) Ryan linebacker Anthony Hill is perhaps the biggest remaining prize for Texas and Texas A&M in the 2023 recruiting cycle. The elite prospect recently narrowed his list of p...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news