LB Carson Dean ready to get another up-close look at the UT program
Although college coaches are still putting the finishing touches on their 2022 recruiting class, a chunk of their focus has officially shifted to the 2023 group. The recruiting dead period ends on Friday, giving coaches about a two-week window where they can host recruits on their campuses.
On January 22, Texas will take advantage of the lifted recruiting restrictions by holding a Junior Day, where the UT staff will host a number of its top recruiting targets. Among those expected to attend are linebacker Carson Dean, who picked up a Texas offer last month.
“Mainly I’m just and getting a feel for the campus and the staff, building a closer bond with coach (Jeff) Choate, getting to know him better,” Dean said. “Also to get to know the players, get a feel for Austin, the campus, the facilities and all that stuff.”
Dean will also visit Ole Miss on January 29 and is trying to get to the Oklahoma and LSU campuses sometime in January as well. As for Texas, the Longhorns are a school that has his early attention and the UT staff has told Dean that his ability to do multiple things on the football field is why he’s a hot commodity.
“(Choate) told me he and Sark really like my versatility, being able to play on the edge, linebacker or drop into coverage,” Dean said. “It’s not one spot. I can pay multiple spots, which would help me play earlier, help the team.”
Dean said he and Choate are still building on their relationship but he likes what he knows of the Texas assistant coach so far. He’s hoping they can continue to connect next weekend while Dean is on campus.
“I like him overall. We don’t talk all the time, but when we do talk, he’s always laughing and joking,” Dean said. “We’re getting to know each other better. On the visit, we’ll get to know each other better then.”
Out of Carrolton Hebron, Dean currently holds eight scholarship offers. Along with Texas, programs like LSU, Texas Tech, Baylor, TCU and Ole Miss are among the programs that have put offers on the table. Dean is trying to not rush through the process, but would like to commit fairly early if he finds the right fit.
“I would like to commit sometime in the summer, so I can focus on my senior season and maybe graduate early,” Dean said. “That’s what I want, but I don’t feel at home with one place, I’m not going to rush it.”
Next weekend’s stop in Austin will be a bit of a return visit for Dean. He was also on campus in the fall to watch the Longhorns host Oklahoma State and the 6-4, 225-pounder said there’s plenty to like about the UT program.
“I like their tradition and winning culture. Even though they didn’t have a great year last year, they’re pretty much always at the top,” Dean said. “It’s a great culture, great coaches and great payers. They’re going to build something strong for the future and that’s something I’d like to maybe do there.”