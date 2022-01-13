LB Carson Dean ready to get another up-close look at the UT program

Although college coaches are still putting the finishing touches on their 2022 recruiting class, a chunk of their focus has officially shifted to the 2023 group. The recruiting dead period ends on Friday, giving coaches about a two-week window where they can host recruits on their campuses.

On January 22, Texas will take advantage of the lifted recruiting restrictions by holding a Junior Day, where the UT staff will host a number of its top recruiting targets. Among those expected to attend are linebacker Carson Dean, who picked up a Texas offer last month.

“Mainly I’m just and getting a feel for the campus and the staff, building a closer bond with coach (Jeff) Choate, getting to know him better,” Dean said. “Also to get to know the players, get a feel for Austin, the campus, the facilities and all that stuff.”

Dean will also visit Ole Miss on January 29 and is trying to get to the Oklahoma and LSU campuses sometime in January as well. As for Texas, the Longhorns are a school that has his early attention and the UT staff has told Dean that his ability to do multiple things on the football field is why he’s a hot commodity.

“(Choate) told me he and Sark really like my versatility, being able to play on the edge, linebacker or drop into coverage,” Dean said. “It’s not one spot. I can pay multiple spots, which would help me play earlier, help the team.”