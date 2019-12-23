News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-12-23 09:28:55 -0600') }} football Edit

LB Jaylan Ford's surprise flip to Texas was weeks in the making

Jaylan Ford signed with Texas during the early period last week.
Jaylan Ford signed with Texas during the early period last week. (Glenn Gunn)
Jason Suchomel • Orangebloods
Senior Editor
@OB_JasonS

The first day of the early signing period went off without any real surprises for the Texas Longhorns, with all of the UT commitments sending in their letters of intent in the morning hours. The se...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}