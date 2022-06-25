Liona Lefau breaks down his decision to commit to Texas

For the first time in the history of the program, the Texas Longhorns have dipped into Hawaii to land a football prospect. Kahuku (HI) linebacker Liona Lefau, who visited Texas earlier this month, announced on Saturday that he had given Texas a verbal commitment.

Lefau chose the Longhorns over Utah and Oregon and said he’s ready to start something new in Austin as the first Hawaiian player in Texas’s history.

“It was a tough decision. I had good relationships with all the coaches at all three schools,” Lefau said. “Me and my parents have a good relationship with coach (Jeff) Choate and Jake Langi (at Texas). That was a big factor in it.

“They have really good resources to everything, have good football, good education. They have everything I need to keep my body right. As well as me going there, I could be the first of something. I could make history, start a Hawaii to Texas pipeline. I’m the first. That was big for me to blaze my own path and do something different.”