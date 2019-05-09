Logan Parr was one of the first overall commitments for the Texas Longhorns in the 2020 recruiting class, and the San Antonio O’Connor standout has never looked back. Last weekend, Parr was back in Austin for his official visit, and he said things went perfectly from the moment he got into town.

“Ever since we got there, we were taken very good care of. Right when I opened my door to my room, all my pictures were all laid out, they had a cookie cake, all kinds of stuff. It was crazy how nice it was. I got to spend a lot of time, with Jake (Majors), Jaylen (Garth), Chad (Lindberg) and Vernon (Broughton). I met Chris Thompson for the first time and he’s really cool. We all talked a lot. It was good.”



The visit included some good food, good conversation, time out with the other recruits, tours of the UT facilities and some time spent at Tom Herman’s house. Parr said it was all fun, but listed the bonds formed with the recruits and players as the highlight.



“I had a lot fun. I’d say time with the guys stood out, just knowing I’d be there with them in a couple years,” he said. “To be able to share my official visit with them was pretty cool.”