Logan Parr gives UT official visit high marks
Logan Parr was one of the first overall commitments for the Texas Longhorns in the 2020 recruiting class, and the San Antonio O’Connor standout has never looked back. Last weekend, Parr was back in Austin for his official visit, and he said things went perfectly from the moment he got into town.
“Ever since we got there, we were taken very good care of. Right when I opened my door to my room, all my pictures were all laid out, they had a cookie cake, all kinds of stuff. It was crazy how nice it was. I got to spend a lot of time, with Jake (Majors), Jaylen (Garth), Chad (Lindberg) and Vernon (Broughton). I met Chris Thompson for the first time and he’s really cool. We all talked a lot. It was good.”
The visit included some good food, good conversation, time out with the other recruits, tours of the UT facilities and some time spent at Tom Herman’s house. Parr said it was all fun, but listed the bonds formed with the recruits and players as the highlight.
“I had a lot fun. I’d say time with the guys stood out, just knowing I’d be there with them in a couple years,” he said. “To be able to share my official visit with them was pretty cool.”
A Rivals250 member, Parr has been rock-solid with his UT pledge ever since he made his announcement back in October.
"I had a lot of fun. Nothing changed. I'm still 100-percent committed," Parr said. "Nothing is going to ever change that. I'm going to end up at Texas."
The 6-4, 278-pound Parr was accompanied on the visit by his family, and he said his parents both enjoyed the trip as well.
“My family loved it. They loved the experience. When we talked to coach Herman at the end, they had a great conversation,” Parr said. “They can’t wait for me to get to Texas.”
Parr plans to graduate in December of 2019 and be an early enrollee at Texas. He’s currently going through spring ball at O’Connor and is working his way back from a minor setback he suffered early in his team’s spring camp.
“I’m just focused on spring ball. I had a high ankle sprain, so I’m working on getting back from that,” Parr said. “After that I’ll just work on getting bigger, stronger, faster, bet ready for The Opening finals (in July).”
The four-star Parr is currently part of a three-man Texas offensive line class, joined by Jake Majors and Jaylen Garth.