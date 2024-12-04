Long time coming - Longhorns land Rivals100 ATH Michael Terry

Terry, out of Alamo Heights High School in San Antonio, gives Texas a do-it-all offensive weapon that can make an impact on the field from a variety of positions. At the high school level, he excels as a running back, receiver, as a return man in special teams, and he’s a high-level defense player as well. Texas has been recruiting Terry as an athlete who can be used in Steve Sarkisian’s offense in a multitude of ways.

The Texas Longhorns have picked up a commitment, and it comes from a player that the UT fan has been waiting on for quite some time.

Terry strongly considered a number of schools, including Texas, Texas A&M, Oregon, and Nebraska, but the race ultimately came down to the Longhorns and the Cornhuskers. In the end, Texas won out for a number of reasons, including the staff’s ability to showcase Terry how he could be used in the UT offense while staying close to home.

"Texas is getting a little bit of everything with the commitment of Michael Terry. He can be a pure wide receiver, he can be used in the backfield, he is a great defensive back and he's utilized on special teams,” said Rivals.com national recruiting analyst Adam Gorney. “Terry could make an impact in any program but that might even be more accelerated at Texas because coach Steve Sarkisian is such a mindful play-caller and so innovative in the things he does that having a weapon like Terry should be maximized all over the place.

“If there is a concern it's whether Terry is a jack of all trades and a master of none. I like to think of it the other way, though, that Terry can play anywhere, fix any issue and be a tremendous contributor to the team. Does he lead the Longhorns in one statistical category? Probably not. But he contributes everywhere and his impact is felt in that sense."

Terry took an official visit to Texas in early June and things began really trending UT’s direction following that trip, although he would continue to weigh his options and take multiple visits to Nebraska. During his visit to Texas, the UT coaches sat him down and showed him how he could be used in a multitude of ways in the Longhorn offense, even showing him clips of former tight end Ja’Tavion Sanders. Following that visit, Terry said there was a lot to like about Texas, including proximity and the overall program that Sarkisian is building in Austin.

“It’s right there down the road from my family. That’s a big thing. It was a good culture there too. Coach Sark is really building something, I can tell,” Terry said. “They showed me how they’re going to use me, how versatile of a player I could be in their program.”

The 6-3 and 216 pound Terry becomes the Longhorns’ 23rd commitment in the 2025 recruiting class. He becomes Texas’ seventh commitment from the Rivals100.