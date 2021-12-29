Longhorns add 2024 commitment from Rivasl100 DB Jaden Allen

“The writing has been on the wall for a while,” said the brothers’ father, Bryan Allen Sr. “With having BJ as a brother, he’s been pretty much going through the process second-hand. We’re at Texas so much, he fell in love with it too.”

Though he’s only a sophomore in high school, 2024 DB Jaden Allen has had the luxury of seeing the recruiting process for the last couple of years from a vantage point that most don’t get to see. Jaden is the younger brother of 2022 Texas Longhorns signee B.J. Allen , and anytime B.J. has been in Austin on a recruiting visit, Jaden has been right there alongside to soak up the experience. After discussing things with his family in recent weeks, Jaden had come to the decision that he’d seen enough and he too wanted to play football at the University of Texas. On Wednesday afternoon, Jaden announced his intentions and made his commitment official.

A four-star prospect and a member of the 2024 Rivals100 watch list, Jaden Allen becomes the Longhorns’ first pledge in the 2024 class. His decision to be a Longhorn has been trending that direction for a while, and after taking a bit of time and contemplating the big decision, Allen made the call to the Texas coaches on Tuesday night.

“He’s actually been talking about it a couple weeks,” Bryan Allen said. “I told him to just sit on it, think about it. If he was still feeling the same way, then go ahead and make the decision.”

Along with Texas, Jaden Allen had already received scholarship offers from the likes of LSU, Mississippi State and Southern Cal. With his choice now out in the open, the entire Allen family can take a deep breath and celebrate the fact that the two brothers will continue their playing days beyond their time at Aledo High School.

“It’s been a long, long time coming. Once they told me they were really serious about (playing college football), they put in the work and this is where they ended up,” said Bryan Allen. “Jaden still has two more years of high school, but we’re glad it all worked out.”