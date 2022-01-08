Longhorns add 4-star DB Larry Turner-Gooden to 2022 class

Texas has added another important piece to its 2022 recruiting class that currently ranks no. 5 nationally. 4-star defensive back Larry Turner-Gooden announced his commitment to the Longhorns during Saturday's broadcast of the All-American Bowl.

Turner-Gooden, who was once previously committed to Arizona State, actually signed in the December Early Signing Period. The four-star prospect chose the Longhorns over finalists Colorado, Maryland, Penn State, and USC.

"They’re telling me to come in and be a difference-maker," Turner-Gooden said about what the Longhorns' message to him was.

Safeties coach Blake Gideon and head coach Steve Sarkisian led the charge in Turner-Gooden's recruitment. The California native spoke highly of the relationship that he has built with the Texas staff, especially with Sarkisian.