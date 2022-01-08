Longhorns add 4-star DB Larry Turner-Gooden to 2022 class
Texas has added another important piece to its 2022 recruiting class that currently ranks no. 5 nationally. 4-star defensive back Larry Turner-Gooden announced his commitment to the Longhorns during Saturday's broadcast of the All-American Bowl.
Turner-Gooden, who was once previously committed to Arizona State, actually signed in the December Early Signing Period. The four-star prospect chose the Longhorns over finalists Colorado, Maryland, Penn State, and USC.
"They’re telling me to come in and be a difference-maker," Turner-Gooden said about what the Longhorns' message to him was.
Safeties coach Blake Gideon and head coach Steve Sarkisian led the charge in Turner-Gooden's recruitment. The California native spoke highly of the relationship that he has built with the Texas staff, especially with Sarkisian.
"Steve Sarkisian is a great dude," Turner-Gooden said. "You know he’s going to get you where you need to be. He’s cool, laid back, chill. He keeps it 100 with you at all times."
The Longhorns are recruiting Turner-Gooden to play free safety on the 40 Acres. The newest Longhorn is confident in his abilities to play anywhere that he is needed in the secondary.
Turner-Gooden pointed to the fan base and the atmosphere as one of the reasons why he was attracted to playing in Austin over staying closer to home.
"The atmosphere and the fans (stand out). The fans are a big reason why you’d want to play out there."
Larry Turner-Gooden joins an incoming Texas defensive back class that also features the likes of Terrance Brooks, BJ Allen, Austin Jordan, Jaylon Guilbeau, and Xavion Brice.
"I've wanted to go through this process since I was a kid, so I'm just living up to the moment," Turner-Gooden said. "I'm just really maintaining and staying focused on my craft and doing what I got to do. I'm going to try to make it to the league.