“Just Austin, it’s one of the best cities in Texas. I’m a Texas boy, always have lived here,” Majors said. “My heart, I just wanted to stay in Texas. It’s what best for my family. Coach (Tom) Herman, coach (Herb) Hand, they provide such an amazing opportunity to play at an amazing University like Texas. Coach Hand, he’s one of kind, one of best the best o-line coaches out there. It’s hard to pass up on a coach like him.”

On Thursday night, Texas added another big piece, with offensive lineman Jake Majors giving the Longhorns a verbal commitment moments ago. One of the top prospects in the Lone Star State, Majors is pushing close to 20 offers at this early stage of the recruiting process. He picked Texas over schools like Oklahoma, Washington, Stanford and Missouri.

Heading into this week, the Texas Longhorns were off to a good start with their 2020 offensive recruiting class with commitments from two of the top players in the state – quarterback Hudson Card and offensive lineman Logan Parr.

The 6-4, 284-pound Majors, out of Prosper, said it’s been a “family feel” from the moment he first stepped foot on the UT campus. It wasn’t necessarily an easy decision since Majors has developed solid relationships with other coaches who are recruiting him, but he said he ultimately knew that Texas was where he felt was best for his future.

“It was pretty tough. There are other coaches out there I’m really big on,” Majors said. “But my heart lies with Texas and I feel like with coach Hand, coach Herman, how they’re on the incline, being one of the best football programs in the nation, that’s what brought me to Texas.”

A talented tackle prospect with a combination of size and athleticism, Majors still has a year left at Prosper, but said he’s excited to be part of the Longhorn family.

“I feel like I bring the talent needed to build such an amazing university to what it once was, be able to get coached, want to get better. I have that same desire everyone else in the program has,” Majors said.

Now that his decision is behind him, Majors said he can take a breath and enjoy the fact that he knows what his future holds.

“A lot of stress and weight is off my shoulders for sure,” he said. “It’s great just having my mind made up, knowing where I’m going to spend the next four years of my life, just being an alumnus of such a great university.”