Longhorns add another OL commitment in Trevor Goosby

The Texas Longhorns hosted four offensive line recruits on official visits this weekend, and Texas has now made it a clean sweep after Trevor Goosby announced that he had flipped his commitment from TCU to Texas. Goosby joins new UT commitments Connor Stroh, Andre Cojoe and Jaydon Chatman, who all pledged to Texas earlier on Sunday.

Goosby, out of Melissa, had been committed to TCU since April but things really began heating up with him and the Longhorns when Texas offered earlier this month. Goosby gave his weekend official visit high marks shortly after leaving the UT campus on Sunday afternoon and after thinking things over for the day, decided to go ahead and make the switch.

“It was a good visit overall,” Goosby said. “I liked going out with the guys, meeting with the coaches about football stuff. The pictures were nice. It was just a good visit overall.”