Longhorns add another OL commitment in Trevor Goosby
The Texas Longhorns hosted four offensive line recruits on official visits this weekend, and Texas has now made it a clean sweep after Trevor Goosby announced that he had flipped his commitment from TCU to Texas. Goosby joins new UT commitments Connor Stroh, Andre Cojoe and Jaydon Chatman, who all pledged to Texas earlier on Sunday.
Goosby, out of Melissa, had been committed to TCU since April but things really began heating up with him and the Longhorns when Texas offered earlier this month. Goosby gave his weekend official visit high marks shortly after leaving the UT campus on Sunday afternoon and after thinking things over for the day, decided to go ahead and make the switch.
“It was a good visit overall,” Goosby said. “I liked going out with the guys, meeting with the coaches about football stuff. The pictures were nice. It was just a good visit overall.”
The 6-7, 280-pound Goosby is viewed by the Texas staff as a pure tackle prospect and someone that could potentially anchor the left side of the UT line in the coming years.
“They’re really heavy on them accentuating that they want o to coach me. They said I could be a big piece for them as they move into the SEC,” Goosby said.
Recently, Goosby’s stock had really picked up, with programs like Texas A&M and Texas extending recent offers. In the end, the choice came down to Texas or TCU with the Longhorns winning out.
“Definitely education is big,” Goosby said of his decision. “And how I fit in with the team and the culture.”
Goosby plans to major in business and cited UT’s McCombs School of Business as a strong selling point for the Longhorns.