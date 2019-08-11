When the Texas Longhorns offered Lufkin safety Jerrin Thompson in late July, it didn’t take long for Thompson to set up an unofficial visit to come see the UT campus and meet with the Longhorn staff. Thompson made his way to Austin on Monday, July 29, and came out of that visit with a strong idea that he’d be committing to the Longhorns at some point in the not-too-distant future.

That date happened to be today, with Thompson announcing moments ago that he was officially off the board and has committed to Texas.



“It’s Texas. It’s close to home. There are so many opportunities there,” Thompson said of his decision. “It’s a great place for DBs on the field. There are just a lot of good things about it.”



A Rivals250 member, Texas really turned up its interest in Thompson in recent weeks and made the 6-0, 175-pound playmaker a priority with its DB recruiting efforts. When Thompson met with the UT staff recently, the coaches stressed to him that he’s an important part of their puzzle and they’d find ways to tap into his versatility.



“They just said they need me. They said I would play everywhere,” Thompson said. “I wouldn’t be in a distinct spot. I’ll move around depending on what they need. I like that, it’s cool.”