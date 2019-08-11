Longhorns add another with commitment from Rivals250 DB Jerrin Thompson
When the Texas Longhorns offered Lufkin safety Jerrin Thompson in late July, it didn’t take long for Thompson to set up an unofficial visit to come see the UT campus and meet with the Longhorn staff. Thompson made his way to Austin on Monday, July 29, and came out of that visit with a strong idea that he’d be committing to the Longhorns at some point in the not-too-distant future.
That date happened to be today, with Thompson announcing moments ago that he was officially off the board and has committed to Texas.
“It’s Texas. It’s close to home. There are so many opportunities there,” Thompson said of his decision. “It’s a great place for DBs on the field. There are just a lot of good things about it.”
A Rivals250 member, Texas really turned up its interest in Thompson in recent weeks and made the 6-0, 175-pound playmaker a priority with its DB recruiting efforts. When Thompson met with the UT staff recently, the coaches stressed to him that he’s an important part of their puzzle and they’d find ways to tap into his versatility.
“They just said they need me. They said I would play everywhere,” Thompson said. “I wouldn’t be in a distinct spot. I’ll move around depending on what they need. I like that, it’s cool.”
Thompson, nicknamed “Bugg,” picked Texas of a long list of scholarship offers from the likes of Arkansas, LSU, Notre Dame, Oklahoma, Penn State and TCU, among others. He ranks No. 201 on the Rivals250, and Rivals.com recruiting analyst Sam Spiegelman said there’s a lot to like about Thompson’s game.
“’Bugg’ is a true centerfielder that’s a dynamic playmaker on the back end of the defense. At 6-feet and 170 pounds, Thompson is a turnover machine. He consistently high-points the football and has an instinctive, ball-hawking nature,” Spiegelman said. “He’s strong in coverage and can anticipate quarterbacks’ throws. He’s got a long frame with a large wingspan to clog up passing lanes and break up passes over the top.
“At Lufkin, the staff allows Thompson to freelance a good bit due to his natural skills. He’s not shy when it comes to playing physical and will make receivers who catch balls in the middle of the field pay. He’s got fantastic sideline-to-sideline speed to cover a ton of ground and track the football in the air, and he’s got quick hips to bounce back toward the ball and/or the intended receiver, which is evident in his make-up speed. Thompson is also a threat to blitz and is an asset in the run game, which defensive coordinators will love.”
A four-star prospect, Thompson becomes the Longhorns’ 14th commitment in a rapidly-growing 2020 recruiting class. He’s Texas’ ninth 2020 commitment since June 1 (along with seven in that timespan for the 2021 class). Thompson is UT’s third defensive back pledge, joining cornerbacks Kitan Crawford and Ethan Pouncey.