Longhorns add big commitment from Rivals100 DB Derek Williams

“The highlight was building a bond with the team,” Williams said. “I spent more time with the guys this time, kind of just building bonds.”

The Longhorns’ incredible recruiting run continues, with New Iberia (LA) Westgate safety Derek Williams announcing moments ago that he had given Texas a verbal commitment. Williams, a Rivals100 member, becomes the Longhorns’ sixth commitment to come from last weekend’s official visit weekend.

The Texas coaches – highlighted by Sarkisian, Blake Gideon and Terry Joseph – stressed to Williams that he’s a priority for them in the 2023 class. Texas had done a good job of pushing the right buttons in this one, and Williams saw enough over the weekend to put an end to his recruiting process.

“They’re at the top. I like Texas a lot,” Williams said before leaving Austin on Sunday.

Schools like Alabama, Miami, Texas A&M and LSU were also strongly considered.

The 6-1, 183-pound Williams ranks No. 41 on the Rivals100. He becomes Texas’s 15th commitment in the 2023 class and is UT’s second defensive back pledge, joining Jamel Johnson.

The Longhorns’ recruiting class now ranks third nationally and has added an incredible 10 commitments in the last two weeks.