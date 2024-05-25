The Texas Longhorns didn’t just add a commitment on Saturday, they added a trio of commitments with pledges from the Coleman triplets out of Cedar Hill. Jordan Coleman, Devin Coleman and Isaiah Coleman all announced their commitments to Texas.

“What led us to Texas was their consistency and the love they showed us,” Jordan said. “They have a great campus, we love the coaches. Like every school that recruited us, they’re a great school. We appreciate the other schools for giving us the opportunity, but we felt what was best for us is the University of Texas.”

The triplets and their family are understandably excited about the decision, including the opportunity to continue their athletic and academic careers at the same school.

“We always wanted to stay together, wanted to be together,” Jordan said. “Our dream was to stay together playing football together for as long as we can.”

The Colemans chose Texas over schools like Oklahoma, Texas Tech, Baylor, SMU and UTSA.

“It’s great. It feels like a weight was lifted off my shoulders,” Jordan said. “We made the decision to commit to the University of Texas, now we’re up and rolling.”

A three-star offensive guard prospect, Jordan is the No. 71-ranked player in the state of Texas. Devin is also a three-star offensive guard, while Isaiah is an unranked defensive tackle prospect despite having offers from Texas Tech and UTSA.

The brothers plan to completely shut down their recruiting process. They’ll take official visits to Texas the weekend of June 21.

“We don’t have any other visits. It feels great (to commit to Texas),” Jordan said. “I feel like those words mean a lot to a lot of people. It’s really amazing to tell the coaches and be a part of a winning tradition. Everyone knows Texas is going to the SEC. I feel like they’re going to kick the door down this season.”

Jordan and Devin, both offensive linemen, will attend Texas on full scholarships. Isaiah will enroll as a preferred walk-on.