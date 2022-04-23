Longhorns add commitment from explosive RB Tre Wisner

Desoto running back Tre Wisner , who was in Austin on Saturday for the Orange-White game, announced moments ago that he’d given the Longhorns a verbal commitment. Wisner, who played at Waco Connally before recently transferring to Desoto, becomes the Longhorns’ fourth pledge overall.

The Texas Longhorns have picked up their first offensive commitment in the 2023 class, and it comes from one of the state’s most dynamic playmakers.

A Rivals250 member, Wisner is an explosive running back with home run potential from anywhere on the field. New Texas running backs coach Tashard Choice quickly identified Wisner as a top priority once Choice arrived in Austin, and his efforts paid off on Saturday night.

“He’s a young cat, so he really knows how things go,” Wisner told OB about Choice. “Him being in a connection with the young players is really smooth. Him building a connection with me is a blessing. Not many people have the opportunity to have a mentor like him, in football and in life.

“When you get a mentor like him that played the sport and has been through everything, you really want to soak in as much knowledge as you can. When he speaks, it’s all ears.”

Wisner held close to 20 scholarship offers before committing to Texas. Schools like Oklahoma, Texas A&M, Florida State, Baylor, Southern Cal and Ohio State were among those that were in pursuit. Ultimately, Wisner said the opportunities that Texas presents, both on and off the field, were enough to seal the deal.

“It’s an in-state school. That plays a big role. With Texas, it’s awesome. You have to love it, from the fans, to the coaches to the players – you have to love everybody,” Wisner said. “And being a Longhorn, being in that program, just opens up so much in life.”

The 6-0, 180-pound Wisner is a four-star prospect and ranks No. 110 nationally.