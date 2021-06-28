Longhorns add commitment from playmaking RB Jamarion Miller
The Texas Longhorns have their second running back in the 2022 class, and it comes from a dynamic playmaker from East Texas.
Tyler Legacy running back Jamarion Miller, after taking an official visit to Texas over the weekend, announced moments ago that he’s given the Longhorns a verbal commitment.
The 5-10,185-pound Miller holds roughly 30 scholarship offers. Alabama and Texas A&M were the Longhorns’ primary competition. Miller had taken a June official visit to Florida as well.
It was a bit of an on-again, off-again relationship between Texas and Miller before things really picked up steam recently. Very early in the recruiting process, the talented back had Texas high on his list but things cooled between him and the Longhorns as Miller eventually began to focus on other programs. When Texas began to pick up its recruiting efforts in recent weeks, Miller was all ears and the Longhorns were able to get him in town last weekend for what turned out to be a pivotal official visit.
A versatile back who is able to run through contact or outrun defenders, Miller is ranked as a three-star prospect by Rivals.com, but that could change in the next rankings update.
“After turning in a big spring on the field and on the track, Jamarion Miller is in to be one of the biggest climbers at the running back position this cycle,” said Rivals.com recruiting analyst Sam Spiegelman. “The Tyler Legacy tailback clocked a 10.71 in the 100-meter coming off a 2020 campaign in which he totaled 1,600-plus yards on 166 carries (9.8 YPC) and 20 touchdowns along with an impressive 464 receiving yards on 28 receptions with eight more scores.”
Miller is the younger brother of former Longhorn recruit Damion Miller, so he has some familiarity with the UT program. He becomes the Longhorns’ second running back in the 2022 class, joining Jaydon Blue. For Miller, the idea of competing for playing time is something he’s used to.
“I’m in a two-back class now in high school, so it would actually feel good to have another running back there to go hard against, just work hard with each other to get into one spot,” Miller said in the spring.
Miller becomes the Longhorns’ 12th commitment overall and becomes Texas’ fourth offensive commitment, joining Blue, quarterback Maalik Murphy and wide receiver Armani Winfield.