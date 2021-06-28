Longhorns add commitment from playmaking RB Jamarion Miller

The Texas Longhorns have their second running back in the 2022 class, and it comes from a dynamic playmaker from East Texas.

Tyler Legacy running back Jamarion Miller, after taking an official visit to Texas over the weekend, announced moments ago that he’s given the Longhorns a verbal commitment.

The 5-10,185-pound Miller holds roughly 30 scholarship offers. Alabama and Texas A&M were the Longhorns’ primary competition. Miller had taken a June official visit to Florida as well.

It was a bit of an on-again, off-again relationship between Texas and Miller before things really picked up steam recently. Very early in the recruiting process, the talented back had Texas high on his list but things cooled between him and the Longhorns as Miller eventually began to focus on other programs. When Texas began to pick up its recruiting efforts in recent weeks, Miller was all ears and the Longhorns were able to get him in town last weekend for what turned out to be a pivotal official visit.