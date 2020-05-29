Orangebloods - Longhorns add commitment from punter Isaac Pearson

Longhorns add commitment from punter Isaac Pearson
Texas has gone to ProKick Australia twice in recent years to land punters Michael Dickson and Ryan Bujcevski. The Longhorns are once again dipping into the ProKick well in 2021 with a commitment from Isaac Pearson. The 6-2, 215-pound Pearson announced his commitment on Twitter on Friday morning.
Pearson told Orangebloods.com he’s been a fan of Texas for a while, and when the scholarship offer came in from the UT staff it made for a pretty easy decision to give the Longhorns a commitment.
“I began supporting Texas years ago, and fell in love with the program,” Pearson said. “From there I trained and didn’t really think it was a possibility that I would one day play for the Longhorns. So when opportunity came knocking there wasn’t a second thought.”
ProKick Australia has a strong history of producing top NFL talent that you can find all across college campuses and on NFL rosters. Dickson won the Ray Guy award for Texas in 2017 and is now punting for the Seattle Seahawks. Bujcevski will be a junior for the Longhorns in 2020. Pearson is very familiar with both players’ stories, and said he’s happy to follow in their footsteps.
“I haven’t met Michael Dickson yet, although I have trained briefly with Ryan. I am aware of the legacy they have built and I am looking forward to the challenge of making them proud and continuing the tradition,” Pearson said.
Pearson becomes the Longhorns’ 11th commitment in the 2021 recruiting class. He’s Texas’ fifth pledge this month.
“I feel incredibly lucky. To be a part of such an incredible program, fan base and university is truly special,” Pearson said of his commitment. “I am honored that the hard work put in by myself and my coaches is rewarded.”