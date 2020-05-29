Orangebloods - Longhorns add commitment from punter Isaac Pearson

Texas has gone to ProKick Australia twice in recent years to land punters Michael Dickson and Ryan Bujcevski. The Longhorns are once again dipping into the ProKick well in 2021 with a commitment from Isaac Pearson. The 6-2, 215-pound Pearson announced his commitment on Twitter on Friday morning.

Pearson told Orangebloods.com he’s been a fan of Texas for a while, and when the scholarship offer came in from the UT staff it made for a pretty easy decision to give the Longhorns a commitment.

“I began supporting Texas years ago, and fell in love with the program,” Pearson said. “From there I trained and didn’t really think it was a possibility that I would one day play for the Longhorns. So when opportunity came knocking there wasn’t a second thought.”