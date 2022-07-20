Longhorns add commitment from R100 DB Malik Muhammad

Muhammad has seen enough. Moments ago, the talented defensive back announced his commitment for the Texas Longhorns, giving UT another big win for one of the top prospects on the coaching staff’s board. Muhammad chose Texas over programs like Alabama and A&M, places he’d visited multiple times. At various points in the recruiting process, Muhammad had also taken unofficial visits to places like Clemson, Ohio State, Notre Dame, LSU and Miami.

South Oak Cliff cornerback Malik Muhammad has always taken a methodical approach to his recruitment. The Rivals100 member doesn’t get too caught up in the bells and whistles and he’s said previously that he would take as much time needed to find the right school since he knows this is a decision that could impact the rest of his life.

The 6-0, 170-pound Muhammad took an unofficial visit to Texas in early May that really seemed to give the Longhorns momentum in his recruitment. He’d follow that trip up with a mid-June official visit and said after that trip that Texas checked all his boxes.

“It was a good weekend. They showed great hospitality,” Muhammad said following that visit. “I had a good bonding experience with the coaches. It really just felt like home.”

The Texas recruiting effort was headlined by Steve Sarkisian, Chris Gilbert, Terry Joseph and Jeff Banks, but the entire Texas staff went out of its way to let Muhammad know he was a top priority.

“They just constantly remind me that they want me. They think I can help turn the defense around, be a big impact on their defense,” Muhammad said.

A four-star prospect, Muhammad held close to 50 scholarship offers before committing to Texas. He’s the nation’s No. 11-ranked cornerback prospect and the country’s No. 68-ranked player overall.

He joins a Texas defensive back class that includes Jamel Johnson and Derek Williams as Texas continues its impressive recruiting run.

For Muhammad, the decision to commit to Texas wasn’t one that was short-sighted. He told OB previously he was looking for a program that made sense on multiple levels and Texas fit that bill.

“School, NIL, what they can do for me after football, and what I’ll be playing. It’s a long-term decision,” Muhammad said.