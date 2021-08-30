Longhorns add commitment from Rivals100 DL Jaray Bledsoe

Ranked No. 81 on the Rivals100, Bledsoe becomes the Longhorns’ 19th commitment in the 2022 class.

Marlin defensive lineman Jaray Bledsoe , one of the top defensive tackles in the entire country, has given Texas a verbal commitment. The 6-5, 280-pounder notified the Texas coaches on Thursday afternoon and publicly announced his decision moments ago.

They say in order to compete at a championship level, you first have to be able to win in the trenches. Texas has taken big steps towards improving itself along the defensive line in recent days with a commitment from Aaron Bryant last Thursday afternoon, and another pledge from a Rivals100 member on Monday.

“He’s an impressive kind of freaky interior defensive tackle. He clocked in the nature of a 4.7 40 this spring, which says a lot of a kid his size playing inside,” said Rivals.com recruiting analyst Sam Spiegelman. “He also played running back last year for Bremond. “But obviously the reason college coaches coveted him, he’s explosive off the ball with first-step quickness.

“As fast as he is on a stopwatch, he also plays downfield. He’s difficult to block, is both powerful and agile. He’s a menace for splash plays behind the line of scrimmage as well as taking on blockers and taking away opponents’ run game.”

Bledsoe played at Bremond as a junior where he earned all-district honors as a defensive lineman and running back. He transferred back to Marlin for his senior year. As a junior, he rushed for 1,259 yards (8.0 ypc) while tallying 104 total tackles, including 17 behind the line of scrimmage and 4 forced fumbles.

Prior to giving Texas a commitment, Bledsoe had given strong consideration to committing to either Texas A&M or Alabama. In the end though, it was the Longhorns who won out for the four-star defensive tackle.

Bledsoe is the nation’s No. 7-ranked defensive tackle and is ranked No. 16 overall in the state of Texas.