Orangebloods - Longhorns add DL commitment from Barryn Sorrell

For the most part, things have gone as expected for the Longhorns on the first day of the early signing period. Of all of the UT commitments that were expected to sign today have done so, and now one player who was expected to pick the Longhorns out of a group of six finalists has made it official in giving Texas a commitment.

New Orleans Holy Cross defensive lineman Barryn Sorrell - who had a final list of Arizona State, Vanderbilt, Louisville, Texas, Northwestern and Virginia – committed to Texas a moment ago.

A one-time Northwestern pledge, Sorrell opened up his recruitment in late October. Once he was officially on the market, the Texas staff presented him with a scholarship offer and the Longhorns immediately moved up his list.

“It’s a very good school football-wise and I’m very excited about it,” Sorrell said shortly after getting the Texas offer. “I know it’s a really good school. Ever since I was younger, you’d always hear about them and them being a really good school with a lot of tradition.”