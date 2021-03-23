Orangebloods - Longhorns add first d-line commitment in Kristopher Ross

“They told me I’d be a three-down lineman. I’d be going all three downs,” Ross said. “They’ll use me in the pass rush game, when it’s third and long. Then down one and two, the bigger run downs, I’ll also be in for. I’ll play wherever they need me.”

A versatile defensive lineman with the size to play inside and the athleticism to slide outside in certain alignments, the Texas staff, led by Steve Sarkisian and Bo Davis, have indicated to Ross that his versatility is a big part of why the Longhorns have valued him so much ever since offering in early February.

North Shore defensive lineman Kristopher Ross announced his decision on Twitter moments ago, giving Texas its first defensive line commitment in the 2022 class. The 6-4, 265-pound Ross chose the Longhorns over a final grouping of USC, Arizona State, Oklahoma, Baylor and Ole Miss.

New Texas defensive line coach Bo Davis has his first recruiting win of the 2022 cycle, and it comes in the form of a playmaking interior defensive lineman who had offers from top programs all over the country.

A three-star prospect, Ross was holding offers from programs like Oklahoma, LSU, Auburn and Southern Cal at the time of his commitment. Ross said he feels the new Texas staff is going to take the UT program to new heights, which is why he had the Longhorns slotted above everyone else.

“It’s just Texas,” he said. “I feel like coach Sark can come in there and do something good with the program and turn it around.”

The relationships built with the new Texas staff shortly after the coaches arrived in Austin, combined with UT’s academic reputation, was another big selling point for the Longhorns.

“That’s a big factor there. I’ve talked about relationship and academics being the biggest part in my recruitment,” Ross said. “So that was important.”

With his recruiting now in the rear-view mirror, Ross will turn his attention towards his 2021 senior season for an always-powerful North Shore program.

“It’s a big relief. You kind of lose all the pressure. I guess it’s not so much pressure, but just talking to different schools, worrying about this and that,” Ross said. “It should be good now. Now I can focus on my team.”

Ross said his team focus comes first, but when it comes to his individual game, he has a couple areas in which he wants to improve for his final season of high school ball.

“When I focus on myself, I’m just trying to get better. I want to focus a lot on my pass rush,” Ross said. “I’m good on defeating run blocking, but I really want to focus on pass rushing.”

