The Longhorn receiver room is going to look a lot different in 2024 than it did in 2023, and the Texas coaching staff has added a huge piece to the UT passing attack with a commitment from Alabama transfer Isaiah Bond.

The electric Bond, who entered the transfer portal on January 12, would have been one of the most highly sought-after prospects in all of college football had things not moved so quickly. Instead, all the momentum immediately shifted to Texas once Bond entered the portal, including a visit to Texas getting set up shortly after his transfer intentions were official, and the Longhorns were able to wrap this one up pretty quickly.

The 5-11, 182-pound Bond became the first Alabama player to enter the transfer portal following Nick Saban’s retirement. Because of the coaching change, Alabama players are given a 30-day extension to enter the portal and Bond made a quick decision to find a new home.

In his second season with the Crimson Tide, Bond had a breakout campaign, becoming a starter and leading the team in receptions (48) and finishing second in receiving yards (668).

Out of Buford (GA), Bond was a member of the 2021 recruiting class and he had an interest in Texas as a prep player before eventually committing to Alabama. In fact, Bond was set to take a Texas official visit in June of his senior year, about five months after Steve Sarkisian was hired in Austin. He would wind up cancelling that visit a few days after taking an Alabama visit, but he did have some level of UT interest as a high school prospect. That interest has now come full circle, and Texas will welcome the talented pass catcher with open arms.

A four-star prospect and Rivals100 member coming out of high school, Bond immediately bolsters a Texas passing attack that will have to replace top weapons Xavier Worthy, Adonai Mitchell and Jordan Whittington, in addition to tight end Ja’Tavion Sanders, who all decided to enter the NFL Draft. Texas also brought in Houston transfer receiver Matthew Golden, who should be a valuable contributor. Young talents like Johntay Cook, Deandre Moore and Ryan Niblett will also have opportunities to expand their roles, and Texas signed and impressive group of high school seniors who will work to carve out a role in the Longhorns’ offense.