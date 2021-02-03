Orangebloods - Longhorns add key defensive piece, sign DL David Abiara

Longhorns add key defensive piece, sign DL David Abiara
It’s not expected to be the most eventful NSD2 for the Texas Longhorns, as most of the program’s heavy lifting was done in the early signing window, but the UT staff will welcome in a few new additions. New signees Ishmael Ibraheem and Keithron Lee have been on the commitment list for a while. As of Wednesday morning, Texas can officially welcome in a new signee with David Abiara adding his name to the list moments ago.
Abiara, out of Mansfield Legacy, signed with Texas on Wednesday morning, giving the Longhorns their 21st member of the 2021 recruiting class, and become the first addition by new defensive line coach Bo Davis. A one-time Notre Dame commitment, the 6-4, 245-pound Abiara ranks as a three-star prospect by Rivals.com.
“In seven games as a senior, Abiara showcased his ability to consistently deliver if left in 1-on-1 situations. The Mansfield Legacy defensive end saw action with a hand in the dirt and as a stand-up defender off the edge, where he’s explosive off the line and takes direct paths to the football,” said Rivals.com recruiting analyst Sam Spiegelman. “Abiara has room to grow with technique, but he’s a high-energy defensive end, a sure tackler and has natural power and length to be disruptive behind the line of scrimmage.”
Abiara initially committed to Notre Dame in March of last year before re-opening his recruitment in late November. There was speculation that Abiara might flip his commitment to Oklahoma, but he kept his recruitment open until the very end. When the new Texas staff picked up its interest, including re-offering a scholarship, the tide shifted in UT’s direction.
Abiara becomes the fourth defensive line signee for the Longhorns, joining Byron Murphys, Jordon Thomas and Barryn Sorrell. A versatile defender who can make plays in a variety of ways, Abiara checks in as a three-star prospect by Rivals.com. He held a total of 24 scholarship offers.
“He’s so fast off the edge and is so physical,” Legacy head coach Chris Melson said. “With his length, he can really keep blockers off of him. He uses his hands and long arms really well. He can separate from tackles really quickly and go make plays. He’s really special.”