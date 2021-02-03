Orangebloods - Longhorns add key defensive piece, sign DL David Abiara

It’s not expected to be the most eventful NSD2 for the Texas Longhorns, as most of the program’s heavy lifting was done in the early signing window, but the UT staff will welcome in a few new additions. New signees Ishmael Ibraheem and Keithron Lee have been on the commitment list for a while. As of Wednesday morning, Texas can officially welcome in a new signee with David Abiara adding his name to the list moments ago.

Abiara, out of Mansfield Legacy, signed with Texas on Wednesday morning, giving the Longhorns their 21st member of the 2021 recruiting class, and become the first addition by new defensive line coach Bo Davis. A one-time Notre Dame commitment, the 6-4, 245-pound Abiara ranks as a three-star prospect by Rivals.com.

“In seven games as a senior, Abiara showcased his ability to consistently deliver if left in 1-on-1 situations. The Mansfield Legacy defensive end saw action with a hand in the dirt and as a stand-up defender off the edge, where he’s explosive off the line and takes direct paths to the football,” said Rivals.com recruiting analyst Sam Spiegelman. “Abiara has room to grow with technique, but he’s a high-energy defensive end, a sure tackler and has natural power and length to be disruptive behind the line of scrimmage.”