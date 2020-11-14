Orangebloods - Longhorns add key defensive piece with commitment from Terrence Cooks

It’s been a while since the Texas Longhorns have added a defensive prospect to their 2021 recruiting class – more than four months – but that changed in a big way on Saturday afternoon when linebacker Terrence Cooks announced that he had committed to Texas. One of the Longhorns’ top recruiting targets in the 2021 cycle, Cooks chose Texas over a group of finalists that included LSU, Georgia and Baylor.

Texas linebackers coach Coleman Hutzler had developed a strong relationship with Cooks and his family over the course of Cooks’ recruitment, and those efforts paid off on Saturday with Texas’ third linebacker commitment in the class.

“He’s such a charismatic person. Once you get to know him, you can’t help but to like him,” Cooks said of Hutzler. “Unlike some people, he actually made a connection with my parents. He wasn’t trying to do it just because of football, it’s like everything was natural for him. If that’s how he was in real life – let’s say I wasn’t a recruit, he would still try to be cool with us. It just felt like family.”