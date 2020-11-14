Orangebloods - Longhorns add key defensive piece with commitment from Terrence Cooks

Longhorns add key defensive piece with commitment from Terrence Cooks
It’s been a while since the Texas Longhorns have added a defensive prospect to their 2021 recruiting class – more than four months – but that changed in a big way on Saturday afternoon when linebacker Terrence Cooks announced that he had committed to Texas. One of the Longhorns’ top recruiting targets in the 2021 cycle, Cooks chose Texas over a group of finalists that included LSU, Georgia and Baylor.
Texas linebackers coach Coleman Hutzler had developed a strong relationship with Cooks and his family over the course of Cooks’ recruitment, and those efforts paid off on Saturday with Texas’ third linebacker commitment in the class.
“He’s such a charismatic person. Once you get to know him, you can’t help but to like him,” Cooks said of Hutzler. “Unlike some people, he actually made a connection with my parents. He wasn’t trying to do it just because of football, it’s like everything was natural for him. If that’s how he was in real life – let’s say I wasn’t a recruit, he would still try to be cool with us. It just felt like family.”
Texas was always believed to be the leader for Cooks going back to the spring, but the talented linebacker continued to weigh his options despite it looking like he might be ready to commit a few times earlier this year. He did take a late-summer visit to LSU and the Tigers gained some momentum after that trip, but in the end Cooks stuck with his gut and the Longhorns won out.
At 6-3 and 208 pounds, Cooks is a rangy linebacker who thrives at making plays in space for a talented Shadow Creek team. He showcased those talents in the spring at a Rivals camp, where he took home linebacker MVP honors.
“He can line up in various spots in either a three- or four-man front and act as an edge-defender or sit back as a traditional stand-up linebacker. Cooks is explosive off the ball with excellent burst off the line and speed to cause havoc on a given play,” said Rivals.com recruiting analyst Sam Spiegelman. “While he is not always reactive, Cooks makes up for it with an elite blend of speed and power in pursuit, which opens the door for a ton of splash plays behind the line of scrimmage.”
A three-star prospect, Cooks becomes the Longhorns’ 18th commitment. He’s the No. 65-ranked player in the state and joins Derrick Harris and Morice Blackwell as linebackers in the class. Texas’ 2021 class currently ranks No. 18 in the Rivals.com team rankings.