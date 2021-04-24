Orangebloods - Longhorns add late 2021 pledge from Rivals100 WR Xavier Worthy

With all the current recruiting focus being put on the 2022 and 2023 classes, the 2021 group feels like a distant memory at this point. On Saturday afternoon, that 2021 class again stepped into the spotlight when former Michigan signee Xavier Worthy announced that he would be enrolling at the University of Texas.

A Rivals100 member out of Fresno (CA) Central, Worthy originally committed to Michigan way back in July of 2020. The Wolverines were able to hold onto his commitment despite a late charge by Alabama and Worthy signed his Michigan letter of intent in February. Earlier this month, after not being able to enroll early at Michigan, Worthy announced that he was requesting out of his letter of intent and re-opening his recruitment. Michigan’s loss turned into Texas’ game on Saturday when Worthy posted a video on Twitter declaring he had committed to Texas.

A four-star receiver and the nation’s No. 66-ranked prospect overall in the 2021 class, Worthy immediately becomes the Longhorns’ second-highest ranked signee in his class, behind only Ja’Tavion Sanders. An explosive playmaker who has been clocked as low as 10.55 in the 100 meters, Worthy will add some much-needed speed and explosiveness to the Texas offense when he enrolls in June.

“Worthy is as electric and as exciting to watch as any receiver in the 2021 class. That’s what Michigan loved so much about him is that he can line up outside or in the slot and get open, use his speed to be a major mismatch problem and really put pressure on the back end,” said Rivals.com recruiting analyst Adam Gorney. “Sarkisian had a lot of fun and success designing plays for Devonta Smith at Alabama and while I don’t think Worthy is as polished a route runner yet as Smith, they are similar physically and he will probably be used similarly in Texas’ offense.”

Worthy becomes part of a four-man wide receiver class for Texas in 2021, joining Casey Cain, Jaden Alexis and Keithron Lee. With his addition, Texas signed a total of 22 prospects in the 2021 class.