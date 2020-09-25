Orangebloods - Longhorns add offensive line commitment from Max Merril

Before Max Merril picked up a scholarship offer from Texas, he had a pretty good idea the Longhorns would be strong contenders should an offer come his way. One that offer was made official on Monday, Merril began to make quick work towards finalizing his college decision.

Moments ago, the Strake Jesuit product announced he had made his choice, and it was the Texas Longhorns that had won out.

A 6-5, 280-pound offensive tackle prospect, Merril becomes the Longhorns’ third offensive line pledge in the 2021 class, joining Hayden Conner and Michael Myslinski.

Merril’s commitment was a family decision, and he said those closest to him were thrilled when he got the Texas offer. The combination of location, football tradition and academics was enough to win everyone over quickly.

“They really loved it. My mom loved it, my dad loved it,” Merril said. “Just that really super high level of football they play at Texas. Plus the high level of academics that UT has (had) them really liking the Texas offer.”