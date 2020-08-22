Orangebloods - Longhorns add QB commitment from Charles Wright

What a week of quarterback recruiting it’s been for the Texas Longhorns. In the span of six days, the Longhorns have gained a 2022 quarterback commitment and essentially swapped out their 2021 quarterback commitment with a new player.

Early last week, Jalen Milroe flipped his commitment to Alabama and the Texas staff wasted no time in finding his replacement. On Saturday afternoon, Austin High product Charles Wright announced on Twitter that he had flipped his commitment from Iowa State to Texas. He becomes the only quarterback in the Longhorns’ 2021 class.

“After a lot of prayer and talking to my parents I’ve decided to decommit from Iowa State University,” Wright said on Twitter. “With that being said I will be continuing my academic and athletic career at The University of Texas.”

A 6-1, 187-pounder, Wright had been committed to Iowa State since February but things moved quickly with him and Texas this week. Offensive coordinator Mike Yurcich reached out to Wright on Thursday evening and when an offer was extended on Saturday, Wright committed immediately.

“I want to thank coach (Tom) Herman and coach Yurcich for their belief in me as a player and person. It’s been a lifelong dream of mine to be a Longhorn and I’m extremely excited to start this new chapter in my life.”

Wright becomes the Longhorns’ 17th commitment in the 2021 class. He’s expected to be the only quarterback Texas will take after the Longhorns signed two in the 2020 class.