Longhorns add second OL commit of the day, this one from Andre Cojoe
After signing what most feel was the best offensive line class in the history of the Texas program in 2022, the Longhorns are at it again. Andre Cojoe, a player that Texas offensive line coach Kyle Flood had identified as a priority in the 2023 class, has given the Longhorns a verbal commitment.
Cojoe, out of Arlington Timberview, chose Texas over offers from programs like TCU, Vanderbilt, Nebraska and Texas A&M.
The 6-6, 330-pound Cojoe took an official visit at the end of June after having taken previous visits to TCU and Vanderbilt. He had also been to Texas multiple times on unofficial visits and developed a strong relationship with Flood over the course of his recruitment.
“It’s been good since the first day we spoke. It’s really a good bond between us,” Cojoe told OB after a visit to Texas in the spring. “One thing I like about coach Flood, he’s not just a boring coach. Some don’t’ have enthusiasm when they talk to you. He has lots of energy. I really like that about him. It doesn’t feel like the conversation is forced. He likes to talk to you.”
A three-star prospect, Cojoe is an intriguing prospect because he’ll be only 17 years old when he graduates high school. At 6-6 and 330 pounds, he has tremendous upside and is only scratching the surface of his potential.
Cojoe had a strong interest in both TCU and Houston early in his recruitment but his relationship with the Texas staff was always one he singled out as being unique. The UT staff did a good job of winning over not just Cojoe, but also his mother, and those efforts paid off today with a commitment announcement.
“I kind of like how it’s in state, three hours away from my mom. I like how the campus is, how all the players here are. It’s different. .. And the coaching staff is definitely great. Everybody is in a happy mood,” Cojoe said. “You don’t see a single person on the coaching staff that’s gloomy. That’s what I like.”
“My mom, she really likes Texas s lot. They really got mom on board. Most schools get the player, and then get the mom afterward. They got the player and mom.”
Cojoe is ranked as a three-star prospect by Rivals.com.