Longhorns add second OL commit of the day, this one from Andre Cojoe

After signing what most feel was the best offensive line class in the history of the Texas program in 2022, the Longhorns are at it again. Andre Cojoe, a player that Texas offensive line coach Kyle Flood had identified as a priority in the 2023 class, has given the Longhorns a verbal commitment.

Cojoe, out of Arlington Timberview, chose Texas over offers from programs like TCU, Vanderbilt, Nebraska and Texas A&M.

The 6-6, 330-pound Cojoe took an official visit at the end of June after having taken previous visits to TCU and Vanderbilt. He had also been to Texas multiple times on unofficial visits and developed a strong relationship with Flood over the course of his recruitment.

“It’s been good since the first day we spoke. It’s really a good bond between us,” Cojoe told OB after a visit to Texas in the spring. “One thing I like about coach Flood, he’s not just a boring coach. Some don’t’ have enthusiasm when they talk to you. He has lots of energy. I really like that about him. It doesn’t feel like the conversation is forced. He likes to talk to you.”