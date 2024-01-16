The Texas Longhorns continue to add pieces from the transfer portal, and they’ve once again brought in an offensive playmaker to reload the receiver room.

Former Oregon State receiver Silas Bolden has committed to Texas, becoming the third wide receiver addition for the Longhorns from the transfer portal. Previously, former Houston receiver Matthew Golden and former Alabama receiver Isaiah Bond had committed to the Longhorns.

The speedy Bolden took an official visit to Texas the weekend of January 12 and the Longhorns made a strong impression on that visit. Other schools like Arizona, Washington and Southern Cal were also in play but Texas cemented its place atop Bolden’s leaderboard during his official visit.

“It was great. I love Texas,” Bolden said of the visit. “I enjoyed the visit, enjoyed the coaches.”

The 5-8, 157-pound Bolden will graduate after the spring semester, meaning he’ll be a summer enrollee for Texas. When he arrives on campus, he’ll bring game breaking speed to the Texas roster and is a player that can be used in a variety of ways on offense and in the return game.

“(Sarkisian) basically just said slot, outside, wherever, just be ready,” Bolden said.

Last year, Bolden caught 54 passes for 746 yards and 5 touchdowns for Oregon State. He added 9 carries for 84 yards and was also a weapon as a kick and punt returner.