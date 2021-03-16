Orangebloods - Longhorns are a top contender for DB Javien Toviano

The Texas Longhorns have had success in recruiting Arlington Martin over the past two cycles with a signing from Morice Blackwell in the 2021 class and an early commitment from Trevell Johnson in the 2022 class. If the UT staff has its way, the trend will continue, with cornerback Javien Toviano already identified as a top Texas target in that class.

Toviano, one of the top prospects in the state of Texas in the 2023 class, is in regular contact with the UT coaches.

“I talk to them at least once a week, through Jeff Banks or coach (Steve) Sark (Sarkisian). They’re definitely going to be sitting at the top when it all comes down to it,” Toviano said. “They’re definitely one I’ll consider. Of course, my boys go there with Morice and Trevell, so that would be an impact on my decision.”

Blackwell and Johnson are constantly in Toviano’s ear trying to sell him on Texas, and Toviano said their input does make an impression.

“I hear about it once or twice a week. Every day actually,” Toviano said. “It’s cool knowing those guys are up there and definitely one I’ll consider.

“It impacts me a lot, just guys that I looked up to, growing up watching the program and then playing with them this year, it’s just a cool experience and getting to play with them in college would be cool also.”