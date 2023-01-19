Texas commit Jaden Allen is the headliner of the Longhorns’s current 2024 recruiting haul. Allen is ranked inside the top-50 overall and is a four-star athlete, demonstrating the ability to be a difference-maker on offense and defense.

The four-star recruit has added offers from around the nation, most notably Alabama. However, the family culture that the Longhorns have created makes Allen feel at home when he makes his way down to Austin.

“It feels like it’s family there,” Allen told OB. “I feel welcome there every time. I love the facilities, the coaches, and all of it.”

Able to make plays at wide receiver and make an impact at defensive back, Allen is open to playing anywhere on the football field. His older brother, Bryan Allen Jr., is a safety on the Longhorns. The younger Allen just wants to get on the field and contribute where the coaches see fit.