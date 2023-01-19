Longhorns commit Jaden Allen is determined to win big at Texas
Texas commit Jaden Allen is the headliner of the Longhorns’s current 2024 recruiting haul. Allen is ranked inside the top-50 overall and is a four-star athlete, demonstrating the ability to be a difference-maker on offense and defense.
The four-star recruit has added offers from around the nation, most notably Alabama. However, the family culture that the Longhorns have created makes Allen feel at home when he makes his way down to Austin.
“It feels like it’s family there,” Allen told OB. “I feel welcome there every time. I love the facilities, the coaches, and all of it.”
Able to make plays at wide receiver and make an impact at defensive back, Allen is open to playing anywhere on the football field. His older brother, Bryan Allen Jr., is a safety on the Longhorns. The younger Allen just wants to get on the field and contribute where the coaches see fit.
“I can bring anything to Texas,” Allen said. “Anything the coaches want me to do. I just want to get Texas back to winning.”
Allen has won two state titles at Aledo after helping the Bearcats win in Jerry’s World this past December. The four-star believes he can carry over the winning mindset that has been instilled into him on the high school level to the 40 Acres.
In fact, the four-star believes his class will help push the Longhorns over the top. He sees big things on the horizon for the burnt orange.=
“We can do some great things. Our class can help Texas go far,” said Allen.
Jaden Allen is rated as a 5.9 four-star recruit in the 2024 recruiting cycle. He is ranked as the No. 45 overall prospect, No. 6 player in Texas, and the No. 5 athlete in the nation by Rivals.