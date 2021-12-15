Longhorns flip commitment from OU, land DB Xavion Brice
Arlington Seguin athlete Xavion Brice had been committed to Oklahoma for the better part of five months when he decided to take an official visit to see the Texas Longhorns last weekend. This morning, on the first day of the early signing period, Brice is committed to OU no more. He’s now signed, sealed and delivered for the Longhorns.
Brice, who had been committed to Oklahoma since July 4, told OB on Sunday that he was blown away by his Texas official visit, including hanging out with some of the other recruits and current team members that were in town.
“It was good. I had a lot of fun up there. I connected with the other recruits that were up there,” Brice said. “That was kind of the highlight of it.”
A high school teammate of 2023 Texas commitment Jamel Johnson, Bryce and Johnson will once again be paired up in the defensive backfield in a couple years, this time at Texas.
“We have talked about, even (on Saturday) night,” Brice said. “It makes a lot difference, knowing that we might play together.”
Prior to committing to Oklahoma, Brice had given a verbal pledge to Kansas. None of that matters anymore, with the Longhorns getting the final word with Brice signing his letter of intent on Wednesday morning.
Brice, a three-star prospect, becomes the Longhorns’ fifth defensive back commitment in the class, joining BJ Allen, Austin Jordan, Champ Lewis and Jaylon Guilbeau.