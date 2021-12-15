Longhorns flip commitment from OU, land DB Xavion Brice

Arlington Seguin athlete Xavion Brice had been committed to Oklahoma for the better part of five months when he decided to take an official visit to see the Texas Longhorns last weekend. This morning, on the first day of the early signing period, Brice is committed to OU no more. He’s now signed, sealed and delivered for the Longhorns.

Brice, who had been committed to Oklahoma since July 4, told OB on Sunday that he was blown away by his Texas official visit, including hanging out with some of the other recruits and current team members that were in town.

“It was good. I had a lot of fun up there. I connected with the other recruits that were up there,” Brice said. “That was kind of the highlight of it.”