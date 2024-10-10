Longhorns flip Rivals100 WR Daylan McCutcheon from Florida State

A Rivals100 member, McCutcheon had been committed to FSU since July but he had been reconsidering that decision in recent weeks. Two weekends ago, he was in Austin to watch the Longhorns play Mississippi State and things really began trending towards Texas after that visit. McCutcheon would wind up privately decommitting from Florida State on Wednesday before officially flipping his commitment to Texas on Thursday.

“It all started yesterday. Leading up to yesterday, I had a conversation with my parents. Seeing the circumstances going on at Florida State, I want to accomplish all of my goals. Florida State is a great program, but it felt it wasn’t the right place,” McCutcheon said. “Yesterday I decommitted ... then this morning, I called coach (Steve Sarkisian) and coach (Chris) Jackson, told them I planned to commit to the because offensively, they provide a great opportunity for me to be able to accomplish my goals and be successful. At the end of the day, I want to go to the NFL and Texas provides best opportunity for that.”

Ranked No. 96 on the Rivals100, McCutcheon joins Kaliq Lockett and Jaime Ffrench as wide receiver commitments for the Longhorns. He becomes UT’s 21st commitment overall.

At 6-0 and 175 pounds, McCutcheon is being recruited by Texas to play in the slot. He said his plan, now that he’s committed to Texas, is to completely shut down his recruitment.

Scouting report from Rivals.com national recruiting analyst Marshall Levenson: McCutcheon has become known for being a silky smooth playmaker, able to play any wide receiver position on the field. Excels on the outside, where he loves to get vertical and attack downfield. His skill set is very dangerous in the slot, where is able to use space and find potential mismatches in the defense. A crafty route runner, McCutcheon creates separation at the line simply with his feet and agility. He then is able to use his speed to get further down the field. McCutcheon may also have a claim as one of the best pure ball trackers in this class. His ability to adjust and play the ball while keeping himself in a favorable position is a massive skill of his moving forward. The hands on McCutcheon are also elite. He often catches away from his body and quickly secures it to continue making a play. He will also show off acrobatic and one-handed catches that most wideouts would not have a chance at. Yards after catch is also going to be one of the biggest attributes of McCutcheon's game. His ability to separate and navigate through traffic as smoothly as he does bodes well for his future.