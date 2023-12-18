Longhorns flip safety Xavier Filsaime from Florida
The Longhorns have added another piece to their 2024 recruiting class, and this addition comes from a potential 5-star prospect who Texas flipped from an SEC program.
Safety Xavier Filsaime, who had been committed to Florida since April, has flipped his commitment and becomes the latest addition to the Longhorn recruiting class.
Filsaime, out of McKinney, was a late addition to the Texas recruiting radar, with the UT staff not extending an offer until October. Things kind of simmered for a while after that before the action picked up with an unofficial visit in late November and then an official visit on the weekend before the early signing period. Florida would work to keep Filsaime in the fold, and away from the UT campus, but those efforts failed in the end with Filsaime officially flipping his commitment to the Longhorns.
The 6-0, 190-pound Filsaime is the No. 4-ranked safety prospect in the country and he checks in at No. 32 on the Rivals100. He becomes UT’s sixth defensive back commitment, joining Kobe Black, Wardell Mack, Jordon Johnson-Rubell, Santana Wilson and Aeryn Hampton.
An athletic defender in the back end who is equally adept in coverage and as a physical tackler, Filsaime recorded 64 tackles and 2 interceptions as a senior.
Along with Texas and Florida, Filsaime had an impressive list of offers that included Alabama, Florida State, Georgia, LSU, Michigan, Notre Dame, Oklahoma, Oregon and Texas A&M, to name but a few.