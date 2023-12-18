The Longhorns have added another piece to their 2024 recruiting class, and this addition comes from a potential 5-star prospect who Texas flipped from an SEC program.

Safety Xavier Filsaime, who had been committed to Florida since April, has flipped his commitment and becomes the latest addition to the Longhorn recruiting class.

Filsaime, out of McKinney, was a late addition to the Texas recruiting radar, with the UT staff not extending an offer until October. Things kind of simmered for a while after that before the action picked up with an unofficial visit in late November and then an official visit on the weekend before the early signing period. Florida would work to keep Filsaime in the fold, and away from the UT campus, but those efforts failed in the end with Filsaime officially flipping his commitment to the Longhorns.