Longhorns go out-of-state to snag commitment from DL Aaron Bryant
The Texas Longhorns have added to their 2022 recruiting class, and the UT staff once again went out-of-state to fill a key need.
For the seventh time in this cycle, and the second time along the defensive line, Texas has secured a pledge from beyond the boundaries of the Lone Star State. On Thursday afternoon, during a ceremony at his high school, defensive tackle Aaron Bryant announced that he had committed to Texas.
Out of Southaven (MS), Bryant becomes the Longhorns’ 18th pledge overall in the 2022 class. He’s the team’s third pure defensive line commitment, joining Phoenix Brophy Prep’s Zac Swanson and North Shore’s Kristopher Ross. Ross had a final group of Texas, Texas A&M and Alabama before announcing for the Longhorns.
Bryant told OB recently that he had actually made up his mind on August 1, shortly after returning from an unofficial visit to Ole Miss in late July. The 6-4, 295-pounder was privately leaning towards Texas strongly before that trip, but wanted to give the in-state Rebels one look before finalizing his decision. Shortly after returning home from Oxford, Bryant’s mind was made up and he essentially shut things down for more than three week.
Now that his decision is out in the open, Bryant said his focus will turn to his senior season, which begins on Friday.
“I’m really just hoping to show everybody I’m one of the best. I believe I’m one of the best, believe I’ve shown that. I just have to keep it in everybody’s mind,” Bryant said.
Bryant took official visits to Texas, Georgia and Texas A&M in June. Shortly after his UT visit ended, Bryant told OB that the Longhorns and Aggies both did a really good job of making an impression on their visits. In the end, his relationship with Texas defensive line coach Bo Davis was a big factor in Bryant’s decision.
“He’s a really good coach, has coached a whole lot of players, a lot that are similar to me,” Bryant said. “I would like to play with him. Also the city of Austin is just a great city. And the quality of education I can get as well as play really big football.”
As Texas fans get to know Bryant better, they’ll find they’re getting a personable young man who is polite and respectful, but also plays with a bit of a mean streak when he steps on the field. Bryant said he has a natural mentality that he always wants to get better, and he doesn’t have any problems getting his adrenaline flowing when his hand is in the dirt.
“I just feel like I can bring good defensive line play, someone that’s going to work hard, never going to be complacent in his ability,” Bryant said. “I’ll continue to work hard. I will also bring a nasty side. I play with a lot of aggression but I’m a really nice person. Maybe not aggression, more passion. You could say I play with more passion.”
Either way, Texas fans will take it.
Bryant is ranked as a three-star prospect by Rivals.com and the No. 11 player in the state of Mississippi. Texas’ 2022 recruiting class currently ranks No. 11 on the Rivals.com team rankings.