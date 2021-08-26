Longhorns go out-of-state to snag commitment from DL Aaron Bryant

The Texas Longhorns have added to their 2022 recruiting class, and the UT staff once again went out-of-state to fill a key need.

For the seventh time in this cycle, and the second time along the defensive line, Texas has secured a pledge from beyond the boundaries of the Lone Star State. On Thursday afternoon, during a ceremony at his high school, defensive tackle Aaron Bryant announced that he had committed to Texas.

Out of Southaven (MS), Bryant becomes the Longhorns’ 18th pledge overall in the 2022 class. He’s the team’s third pure defensive line commitment, joining Phoenix Brophy Prep’s Zac Swanson and North Shore’s Kristopher Ross. Ross had a final group of Texas, Texas A&M and Alabama before announcing for the Longhorns.

Bryant told OB recently that he had actually made up his mind on August 1, shortly after returning from an unofficial visit to Ole Miss in late July. The 6-4, 295-pounder was privately leaning towards Texas strongly before that trip, but wanted to give the in-state Rebels one look before finalizing his decision. Shortly after returning home from Oxford, Bryant’s mind was made up and he essentially shut things down for more than three week.

Now that his decision is out in the open, Bryant said his focus will turn to his senior season, which begins on Friday.

“I’m really just hoping to show everybody I’m one of the best. I believe I’m one of the best, believe I’ve shown that. I just have to keep it in everybody’s mind,” Bryant said.